Last night in Las Vegas, Nevada the deadliest mass shooting in America happened. But what are the other top deadliest mass shootings that have occurred? We know that gun violence happens in America more often than not.

Mother Jones has a database of every mass shooting from 1982-2017. A mass shooting is when three or more people die and don’t include armed robbery or gang violence. Their database is strictly about single attack shootings in public.

It’s also important to note that in 2013 Obama lowered the number of deaths needed to consider a shooting a mass shooting. It used to be four deaths but Obama’s change dropped it down to three. The data reflects the drop in deaths from after 2013.

Their database goes in depth about the perpetrators and how they acquired the guns.

With a heavy heart, here are the top 5 deadliest mass shootings in America.

1. Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Hotel

On October 1, 2017, Stephen Craig Paddock, a retired white 64-year-old man, open fired during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. He was in a room on the 32nd floor in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, where he rained bullets down on the festival. Paddock allegedly shot himself before officials reached his hotel room. As of right now, he has killed at least 58 people and injured 515 others. The death count can keep rising depending on the injured festival goers. There are many ways you can help victims of the shootings.

2. Pulse Nightclub

Omar Maleen, 29, open fired inside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida on June 12, 2016. It was a hate crime against the LGBT+ community. Maleen was killed by law enforcement after they raided the club. Maleen killed 49 innocent people and injured 53 others.

3. Virginia Tech

On April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho, 23, open fired on campus. He committed suicide before officials reached him. He killed 32 people and injured another 23 people.

4. Sandy Hook

Even though every mass shooting is heartbreaking Sandy Hook really shook America. Adam Lanza, 20, open fire inside Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. Before he went to the school he shot his mom at her home. She was the principal at Sandy Hook. At the school, he killed 20 children and six adults before committing suicide. He killed a total of 28 people and injured 2 others.

5. Luby’s Cafeteria

George Hennard, 35, drove his truck into Luby's cafeteria restaurant in Killeen, Texas on October 16, 1991. Then he opened fire on the restaurant patrons killing 24 people and injuring 20 other people. He committed suicide before being arrested.