A videotape was leaked this weekend of Blac Chyna and a mystery man engaging in sexual activity.
The clip was posted without Chyna’s consent and it shows her performing oral sex on a man. According to TMZ, the clip was a minute and 23 seconds long and was posted by an anonymous Twitter account early Monday morning. Her lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted that the clip is revenge porn. There is no confirmation if Chyna is going to press charges.
The man in the video is unidentifiable but Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Mechie is claiming it’s him in the clip. He says that he filmed the consensual moment on his phone in July 2017, but wasn’ the one to leak the tape.
Mechie was also involved in Chyna’s drama with Rob Kardashian when Kardashian posted her nudes on his Instagram. He was in some of the videos and photos that Kardashian shared in July 2017.
TMX Entertainment claims that the person who posted the Chyna’s sex tape was Cardi B’s best friend Star Brim. She says she doesn’t have beef with Chyna and that she just wanted to post the video because it was funny.
Brim wasn’t the only one who found Chyna’s performance hilariously lackluster. Twitter roasted Chyna for being lazy and sloppy in the video.
Even though many found the video amusing it doesn’t change the fact that it is revenge porn. Chyna is pressing charges against Kardashian for his revenge porn posts so it wouldn’t be shocking if she goes after the confirmed person who posted the video.
As a rule of thumb don’t post revenge porn.