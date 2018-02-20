VIEW GALLERY

Last week there was a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida. The gunman killed 17 people and wounded another 14. Ever since the students who survived the school shooting have been speaking out and demanding gun control from the government.

The students have been vocal about what needs to be done and ways other countries have successfully stopped mass shootings. Now they have announced a nationwide march, March For Our Lives, demanding action to be taken to create stricter gun laws.

Emma Gonzalez. A student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. An American Hero. Watch This. All of it. The young people will set us free. https://t.co/yftQ2OeZfO — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 17, 2018

March For Our Lives is happening on March 24 in Washington D.C. and smaller marches are being organized around the country. According to the march’s website, it’s “created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.”

The students’ pleas for gun control have been televised and tweeted. Their voices have spread like wildfire since the shooting. Cameron Kasky who, according to BuzzFeed, has done over 50 interviews since the shooting organized the group of survivors who organized March For Our Lives.

"Here's the time that we're going to talk about gun control – March 24 we have the '@AMarch4OurLives.'" On @FoxNewsSunday​, student survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas announced nationwide demonstrations calling for gun control. https://t.co/MnjN67HN7O pic.twitter.com/1VBGKgt5Xm — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2018

Kasky simply started a group message that now has almost 20 classmates. Working together they have managed to create a website, a donation fund, organized multiple political marches, made TV appearances and created a logo.

On top of March For Our Lives, the group of students and their classmates are traveling to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee to push for gun laws. They will also attend a special town hall meeting with lawmakers about gun reform.

March 24, Stoneman Douglas students will be marching in both D.C. and Parkland, marching for their right to live. The time for change is now, and we, as students, have the power to enact that change. #NeverAgain #MarchforOurLives — March For Our Lives – Parkland (@MFOLParkland) February 20, 2018

In the middle of all their grief of experiencing a traumatic deadly shooting, these kids have garnered the strength to demand change.