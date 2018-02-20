Last week there was a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida. The gunman killed 17 people and wounded another 14. Ever since the students who survived the school shooting have been speaking out and demanding gun control from the government.
The students have been vocal about what needs to be done and ways other countries have successfully stopped mass shootings. Now they have announced a nationwide march, March For Our Lives, demanding action to be taken to create stricter gun laws.
March For Our Lives is happening on March 24 in Washington D.C. and smaller marches are being organized around the country. According to the march’s website, it’s “created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar.”
The students’ pleas for gun control have been televised and tweeted. Their voices have spread like wildfire since the shooting. Cameron Kasky who, according to BuzzFeed, has done over 50 interviews since the shooting organized the group of survivors who organized March For Our Lives.
Kasky simply started a group message that now has almost 20 classmates. Working together they have managed to create a website, a donation fund, organized multiple political marches, made TV appearances and created a logo.
On top of March For Our Lives, the group of students and their classmates are traveling to Florida’s capital, Tallahassee to push for gun laws. They will also attend a special town hall meeting with lawmakers about gun reform.
In the middle of all their grief of experiencing a traumatic deadly shooting, these kids have garnered the strength to demand change.