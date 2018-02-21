There still is a stigma surrounding periods despite the fact that everyone with ovaries gets one every month.

Beth Evans, 24, was on an Emirates flight from Birmingham U.K. to Dubai with her boyfriend Joshua Moran when the flight attendant told her to get off the flight because of her stomach pain that was caused by her period.

Evans told The Sun that a stewardess overheard her talking about her stomach pains to Moran before takeoff. Even though she was uncomfortable she described her pain as “one out of ten” yet the Emirates crew told her to get off the plane.

The flight crew insisted she got off the flight because they had no medical personnel or doctor on board. “The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she feeling unwell,” a spokeswoman for the airline said about the incident.

“The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms. Evans so she could access medical assistance. We would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight.”

Despite Emirates reasoning, Evans and Moran still think that kicking them off the flight was uncalled for. Moran said that they didn’t have anyone look her over to make sure she couldn’t fly. “They just contacted a medical team in the U.S. and they said Beth couldn’t fly,” Moran said.

Their plane ticket cost around $560 and when they got kicked off that flight they had to spend another $350 to get on a new flight. Evans was in tears when they kicked her off the flight.