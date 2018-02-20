VIEW GALLERY

Being in the spotlight isn’t always as glamorous as it seems. Many famous actors and singers have dealt with depression or anxiety that comes with the job or just emotional issues that they are fighting. Luckily for many of them, they have found ways to cope with this or found that their jobs are actually helpful in dealing with this problem.

Let’s face it in the world we live in with all this negative commentary on social media and body shaming it can definitely be overwhelming to those in the spotlight, mainly because of how show business is. Always being followed around by cameras or have people attack you for photos anywhere you go is not helpful either and is sometimes the cause.

Many of these celebrities have spoken out about how they manage their anxiety at the moment or in the past, which can be useful to people who see these celebs talking about this issue and can maybe relate or find new ways to fight their own inner battle.

Here are some celebrities who have spoken before about how they’ve dealt with anxiety.

Kendall Jenner

The reality TV star and model opened up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about how she’s always been a hypochondriac. According to Jenner, she has been dealing with this since she was younger and it has grown in the past year, especially after her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. “There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she said. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”

The star has been trying to find ways to cope with this and said she’s even tried acupuncture, but when the fashion months arrive it luckily gets more comfortable for her, and she actually looks forward to it.

Lady Gaga

The “Bad Romance” singer and creator of the Born This Way Foundation, attended a talk at Yale University in 2015 admitted how changing her decision making process helped her deal with negative feelings. “I started to say no. I’m not doing that. I don’t want to do that. I’m not taking that picture, I’m not going to that event, I’m not standing by that because that’s not what I stand for. And slowly but surely, I remembered who I am. And then you go home, and you look in the mirror, and you’re like, ‘Yes. I can go to bed with you every night.’ Because that person, I know that person.”

Lena Dunham

The director and actress of HBO’s Girls have used Instagram to talk about how she uses exercise to help cope with her anxiety symptoms. In an interview with The Guardian, where she spoke about body acceptance issues, and its impacts on her mental state. “You know, it gets easier and easier. My fears came true: people called me fat and hideous, and I lived. And now I keep living.”

Emma Stone

The Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee has actually used acting as a way to cope with something she has been dealing with since childhood. Going to therapy, she realized how acting was the most significant help, “There’s something about the immediacy of acting,” she said in a 2015 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “You can’t afford to think about a million other things. You have to think about the task at hand. Acting forces me to sort of be like a Zen master: What is happening right at this moment?”

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star who also made her movie debut a couple years ago in Spring Breakers spoke about her constant panic attacks on set and her journey with body confidence. In Health magazine Benson said, “I was on Xanax for a long time. It helped, but I decided I was going to be able to self-medicate through meditation, working out, sleeping, eating healthy and drinking more water,” she told Health. “I have this meditation app on my phone. I use it at least three times a week.”