Chrissy Teigen isn’t shy when it comes to sharing anything about her personal life. The Lip Sync Battle host is so open with her life it’s shocking that there are still things the public doesn’t know about her. Teigen literally shared her stretch marks on Snapchat! This past year she opened up about her postpartum depression with an essay published in Glamour and has now talked to Marie Claire about living with anxiety.

Teigen was diagnosed with anxiety after her baby Luna was born. “Every step I take feels a little shaky,” Teigen told the magazine. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety… You feel like everyone is looking at you.”

The 31-year-old model opening up about her mental health helps break down the stigma that surrounds it. Mental health issues are often looked at as not being serious illnesses when actually they are. Having someone famous and successful like Teigen talk about her anxiety, postpartum depression and taking antidepressants shows that mental illness is real and can happen to anybody.

In her Glamour essay, Teigen shared her postpartum depression story because she knows that it’s common and not talking about it isn’t helping the 1 in 7 mothers who are affected by it. The essay is real and honest, but what else would you expect from Teigen. She said, “Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.”

Shout-out to Chrissy Teigen for always being so honest about her life, all the good and bad moments. Every story she shares about her mental health, stretch marks or cooking while on tour helps shine a light that she’s just a human doing her best every day like the rest of us. We love you and your honesty, Chrissy!