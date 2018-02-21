Fashion Week (more like month) is upon us and major fashion hubs like New York, Milan, Paris and London are gearing up for their weeks in the fashion spotlight. Our favorite fashion designers are pulling out all the stops to make sure that they serve us nothing but bomb looks for their Fall/Winter 2018 lines. New York kicked off the Fashion Week festivities and now it’s on to Milan.
Gucci, a popular favorite amongst celebrities and pretty much everyone had one of the most talked about and “unique” shows in Milan. Insiders and fashion experts immediately started chatting about the shows eclectic look and feel which made it hard to pay attention to the show-stopping designs and clothes Gucci is known for producing.
Here are the top five highlights of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Show.
1. We got a peek at the SEGA-font Gucci sneaker, and we’re obsessed
Gucci took us all the way back to our childhood when they introduced the green sneakers. In true glam style, Gucci adorned the sneaker with crystals and topped it off in the classic game console lettering.
2. The venue is based on an operating room
Presenting the #GucciFW18 show space. The concept reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them. The materials used are typical of an operating room and the environment around it: PVC on the walls and floors, fire doors with panic-bars, LED lamps, and plastic chairs like those in a waiting room. The LED lighting is stark, white and blinding. Watch the show live on Instagram Stories or through link in bio at 3PM CET. #mfw
Making things completely creepy AF, for the Milan show, Gucci transformed the space of their show into an operating theater. The walls were covered with hospital-green PVC, the chairs are that conventional plastic (and super uncomfy) style found in most waiting rooms and the models walked around operating tables.
3. There was lots of headgear
Gucci heavily accessorized their models on the runway this season with balaclavas, masks, headscarves, elaborate hats and jeweled niqab-inspired coverings.
4. The accessories got everyone talking
In addition to the headgear, Gucci upped their Creepy meter when they had models strut their stuff carrying severed heads, a snake, and even a small dragon! That’s right, a dragon.
5. New York was appropriately represented
With so much going on already, Gucci made sure to adequately represent The Concrete Jungle. Models were spotted donning the New York Yankees logo on hats and jackets.