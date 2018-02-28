VIEW GALLERY

Makeup is an extremely popular hobby that so many women and men have been obsessed with for years. This has become such a phenomenon especially with so many celebrities updating on youtube their daily looks, and even creating their very own makeup lines. We have seen this from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and so much more who want to teach fans how to copy their looks.

Makeup artists have been creating their own YouTube pages where they show viewers how to do certain face and eye looks, and what products to buy. Let’s face it sometimes we need tutorials to be able to learn new techniques and re-create eye looks to go out or just go to school. There seem to be tutorials on just about everything these days because makeup can be worn anywhere.

If your wondering who you can watch and subscribe to, for makeup videos to learn or just watch for fun there are millions of Vloggers out there for you. Here are top seven makeup Vloggers to watch on YouTube.

Nikkie Tutorials

Nikkie Tutorials

Nikkie Tutorials is one of Youtube’s top Makeup gurus with currently 9 million subscribers to her channel. She has been out since 2008 after being inspired by the looks of The Hills stars and began to look for tutorials on how to copy their makeup looks. Nikkie was a youtube sensation immediately and still is to this day, she is not one to shy away from extreme makeup videos and has done some very interesting styles. Nikkies videos will make you want to learn how to get your face beat as good as her. If you enjoy full face and extremely pigmented styles Nikkie is perfect for you.

Denitslava Makeup

Denitslava

This young Youtuber’s adorable Greek accent will make you want to keep watching her just to listen to her speak. Her page currently has 1.2 Million subscribers and you can learn how to do soft yet beautiful makeup for any event. Denitslava’s makeup videos are easy to follow and he does makeup looks that just about anyone can wear, anywhere. She is definitely one to watch for young girls or if you are beginning in the makeup world.

Manny Mua

Manny Mua

Manny is one of youtube’s famous guy makeup artists and his makeup is always on point. He currently holds 4 million subscribers on his page, well I mean are we surprised? Manny’s makeup looks are usually glam and unique and make you wonder how you can do the same. He always thinks outside of the box when trying to make his videos and is obsessed with pigmented makeup, he is perfect for anyone who likes to do different and colorful makeup looks. Manny is also currently working on his very own makeup line so be on the lookout out for that!

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Starr

One of youtube’s other famous guy makeup artist is Jeffree Star with currently 6 million subscribers and is the creator of Jeffree Star cosmetics. He is a very glamorous makeup vlogger who goes out of his way to make his videos extremely fun and collaborative. He recently did a video where he did his makeup while his car was on autopilot on the freeway, and has done collaborations with other vloggers like Manny Mua, Nikkie Tutorials, Shane Dawson and many more. Jeffree teaches his viewers how to do some very wild and fabulous looks that are super creative. and fun He is perfect to watch if you just want to have a laugh or enjoy wild makeup trends.

Jordan Lipscombe

Jordan Lipscombe

Jordan is an English makeup vlogger with 1.1 million subscribers and has been making youtube videos since 2014. Her videos are usually on many types of makeup looks such as back to school, or makeup for those who are in a rush. She is perfect to watch is you are in between with your makeup where you enjoy full coverage but still want to look almost natural, Jordan does a great job in doing that. She also creates videos on fashion where she goes on a shopping spree and shows subscribers what she bought and if it was worth it. Her videos are almost about anything where you can also learn how to rock certain hairstyles, she is one to watch!

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins currently holds 2.9 million subscribers and is a famous Youtuber who has done makeup on famous faces such as Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie. She has done looks on basically anything, from the most calmest looks to some extreme looks such as beetle juice inspired Halloween makeup. She also teaches how to do all kinds of hair looks as well. Desi is not only funny and entertaining to watch but she does some very awesome makeup looks that you can find on her page, it seems that you can find looks on just about anything from her.

Kathleen Lights

Kathleen Lights

Kathleen is currently holding 3.6 million subscribers and has been active on youtube since 2013. She has collaborated with brands such as Colourpop to create a makeup line with, which can be shopped on their website. Kathleen’s videos are usually makeup looks that are colorful and fun but also very subtle and easy to follow. She makes the easiest makeup looks look professionally done and makes sure your eye makeup is really on point, Kathleen is the perfect person to watch for those who enjoy cute but different makeup looks.