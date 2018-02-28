It’s that wonderful time of year where college students around the world, pack their bags and head off for a week of pure and adulterated debauchery, spring break. For nine days, we get a chance to take a much-needed breather from the stresses of work, exams, papers and professors who love to assign a shit-ton of homework all at once. Hell, we deserve this, and we’re gonna live it up with our friends and have as much fun as we can possibly can.

Whatever you choose to do for spring break (responsibly of course), here are 20 great captions you’ll want to add to her Instagram photos.

Because You Only Live Once



1. “Life is too short not to live it up a little.” — Unknown

2. “Life is all about having a good time.” — Miley Cyrus

3. “If you want to have the time of your life, change how you use the time in your life.” — Tim Fargo

4. “My advice for life: dance and sing your song while the party is still on.” ― Rasheed Ogunlaru

5. “I finally figured out the only reason to be alive is to enjoy it.” — Rita Mae Brown

What Happens On Spring Break Stays In Spring Break

6. “Let’s do some ‘we shouldn’t be doing this’ things.” — Unknown

7. “Here’s to the nights we don’t remember and the friends we won’t forget.” — Lee Brice

8. “When was the last time you did something for the first time?” — Darius Rucker

9. ” Never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun.” — Randy Pausch

10. “Catch flights, not feelings.” — Unknown

11. “Sometimes you must do crazy things to discover the life beyond your life, to enter the unknown zone beyond your known zone!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

When Beach Is Life

12. “Aloha beaches.” — Unknown

13. ” Resting beach face.” — Unknown

14. “Where my beaches at?” — Unknown

15. “High tides, good vibes.” — Unknown

16. “Let the waves hit your feet, and the sand is your seat.” — Unknown

Cheers To These Boozey Captions

17. “Champagne mamí.” — Unknown

18. “You had me at merlot.” — Unknown

19. “Sip, sip hooray!” — Unknown

20. “Never chase anything but drinks and dreams.” — Unknown