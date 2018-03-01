VIEW GALLERY

Every season in the fashion industry gives way for models to hold protests, fashion houses to increase much-needed representation and runway show guests to set the latest trends. After an eventful number of shows in NYC, London and Milan, Paris will be closing out the season as designers unveil their Fall and Winter collections for this year. Brands are always pushing the envelope either by sending out political statements, holding shows at unconventional venues, or creating and reviving trends.

Styles that guests have been wearing have translated onto the runways and vice versa, as there was no shortage of black ensembles and oversized cuts. These are six style trends that have been making their debut, and return, on the runways.

1. Vibrant Prints

Florals get an upgrade with sheen.

2. Asymmetrical Lines

Jacquemus mixes nude basics with flattering hemlines.

3. Oversized Outerwear

The reign of cropped outerwear is over as models wear clothing a size larger.

4. All-Black Ensembles

All-black looks took a literal turn as models matched their accessories to their outfits.

5. Sheer Overlay

6. Mismatched Prints

More subtle than outright mixing stripes and plaid, Dior contrasts differing floral prints with soft tones.