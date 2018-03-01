Every season in the fashion industry gives way for models to hold protests, fashion houses to increase much-needed representation and runway show guests to set the latest trends. After an eventful number of shows in NYC, London and Milan, Paris will be closing out the season as designers unveil their Fall and Winter collections for this year. Brands are always pushing the envelope either by sending out political statements, holding shows at unconventional venues, or creating and reviving trends.
Styles that guests have been wearing have translated onto the runways and vice versa, as there was no shortage of black ensembles and oversized cuts. These are six style trends that have been making their debut, and return, on the runways.
1. Vibrant Prints
Florals get an upgrade with sheen.
2. Asymmetrical Lines
Jacquemus mixes nude basics with flattering hemlines.
3. Oversized Outerwear
The reign of cropped outerwear is over as models wear clothing a size larger.
4. All-Black Ensembles
All-black looks took a literal turn as models matched their accessories to their outfits.
5. Sheer Overlay
6. Mismatched Prints
View this post on Instagram
Side-stripe and contrast-sole chunky boots provide the anchor for this Dior Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 off-the-shoulder dress, its colorful medley of fluttering pleated panels in tiny florals expressing the untrammeled sixties liberation of women and embrace of their own femininity that captured #MariaGraziaChiuri’s engaged imagination. #DiorAW18
More subtle than outright mixing stripes and plaid, Dior contrasts differing floral prints with soft tones.