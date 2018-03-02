VIEW GALLERY

On a recent visit to The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, 24-year-old pop sensation Meghan Trainor shocked listeners when she admitted that she struggles with anxiety and depression.

And with a successful career and recent engagement to her beau, actor Daryl Sabara, many of her fans probably would have never guessed that Trainor, who told the host that she was still in therapy, would suffer from the mental illness but she, in fact, admitted that at one point she thought her career was over after her illness led her to ‘see things.’Trainor was incredibly candid about her bout with depression and anxiety, despite at one time feeling the need to keep her secret private.

“You feel like there’s something wrong with you and you’re embarrassed to talk about it. No one can help you. It’s your brain. It’s chemicals,'” she explained.

2. Lady Gaga View this post on Instagram Hat by Stephen Jones. Photo: @kevinmazur @gettyentertainment A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:24am PST Gaga opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in hopes of encouraging others who suffer from the illness to do the same. “When my career took off, I don’t remember anything at all. It’s like I’m traumatized. I needed time to recalibrate my soul. I definitely look after my well-being,” she said in an interview. “I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety, and I think a lot of people do. I think it’s better when we all say: ‘Cheers!’ and ‘fess up to it.'”

3. Adele

The 29-year-old mother of one candidly spoke to Vanity Fair about her postpartum depression after giving birth.”I can slip in and out of [depression] quite easily,” she told the mag. “I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son, and it frightened me. I didn’t talk to anyone about it. I was very reluctant…Four of my friends felt the same way I did, and everyone was too embarrassed to talk about it.”

4. Beyonce

Queen Bey may appear to have it all together now, but the mommy of three at one point suffered from depression. In 2006 Beyonce admitted that she suffered from depression after her group, Destiny’s Child broke up. “I didn’t eat. I stayed in my room. I was in a really bad place in life, going through that lonely period: ‘Who am I? Who are my friends?’ My life changed.” Then again, just five years later, Bey told The Sun she had to take a year off to focus on herself after her successful solo career exploded. “It was beginning to get fuzzy―I couldn’t even tell which day or which city I was at. I would sit there at ceremonies, and they would give me an award, and I was just thinking about the next performance. My mother was very persistent, and she kept saying that I had to take care of my mental health.”

5. Lili Reinhart View this post on Instagram Heyyyy cutie, be mine this V Day? Luv, your basic boi 🌷 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:12am PST In a series of tweets, the Riverdale star got candid about her struggles with depression and how landing the role as Betty Cooper on The CW show saved her. “Riverdale came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end, it completely saved me,” she told her followers. Reinhart later went into detail about her tweets and her struggles including the ups and downs. She told ELLE.com, “Literally, I was sitting in the bathtub as I was writing that. I take like two baths a day, is that weird? I don’t know. And I just felt inspired because for the past few weeks I’ve been experiencing depression, even though there are these wonderful things happening in my life. It doesn’t mean that I’m not still struggling. That’s important because a lot of people undermine their own depression and anxiety because they’re like, ‘I’m not being bullied, I have a roof over my head, nothing’s necessarily going wrong.’ It just happens, and it’s just inside of you, and that’s not something you should be ashamed of. It’s justified because it’s happening.” 6. Miley Cyrus https://www.instagram.com/p/BfylhZ8ByJl/?taken-by=mileycyrus We all have watched actress and singer Miley Cyrus grow up right in front of our eyes, and with that, we’ve also seen her some of her lows. Cyrus, who has completely shifted her image yet again opened up to ELLE on her struggles with depression. ” [Depression is] more of an issue that people really want to talk about. Because people don’t know how to talk about being depressed—that it’s totally okay to feel sad. I went through a time where I was really depressed. Like, I locked myself in my room, and my dad had to break my door down. It was a lot to do with, like, I had really bad skin, and I felt really bullied because of that. But I never was depressed because of the way someone else made me feel, I just was depressed.” She went on to say, “Every person can benefit from talking to somebody. I’m the most anti-medication person, but some people need medicine, and there was a time where I needed some too. So many people look at [my depression] as me being ungrateful, but that is not it—I can’t help it. There’s not much that I’m closed off about, and the universe gave me all that so I could help people feel like they don’t have to be something they’re not or feel like they have to fake happy. There’s nothing worse than being fake happy.” 7. Chrissy Teigen View this post on Instagram Hi bebe. Thank you for the picture @kevinmazur! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 18, 2018 at 8:27pm PST We all know that if Chrissy Teigen has something to say, she’s gonna say it-no filter. The pregnant mom of one(and one on the way) opened up to Glamour about when she was diagnosed with postpartum depression: “How can I feel this way when everything is so great? I’ve had a hard time coming to terms with that, and I hesitated to even talk about this, as everything becomes such a “thing.” She went on to say, “Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people…I also just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.” “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that—for me—just merely being open about it helps.”