Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman just filed a lawsuit against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics over former team doctor and convicted child molester Larry Nassar. She is suing the two organizations alleging that they knew or should have known about Nassar’s abuse towards their gymnasts.

After Nassar’s sentence hearing, where hundreds of survivors of his abuse spoke out including Raisman, the USOC apologized, promised to reach out to victims, ordered the USA Gymnastics board to resign and launching its own third-party investigation on the matter. So far we only know of the USA GYmnastics board resigning.

But despite their promises, Raisman wants action now. “After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented,” Raisman said in a statement obtained by NBC News. “I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

According to the lawsuit that NBC obtained, Nassar had full access to Raisman and the other gymnasts training at the Karolyi Ranch. Tha lawsuit also claims that sometimes a USA Gymnastics trainer was in the room when he molested athletes and digitally penetrated them and sometimes he even had an erection while doing so.

The lawsuit also claims that Maggie Nichols, a team member, reported the abuse to USA Gymnastics in 2015 and they didn’t do anything. They didn’t alert the FBI for a month or told Michigan State University where Nassar was also practicing at and busing athletes.

The USOC said it learned of Nassar’s abuse allegations in 2016 from the Indianapolis Star story published in 2016, but the lawsuit claims that the USA GYmnastics informed the organization of the abuse in 2015.

During Rasimand’s impact statement, she said that USA Gymnastic was “rotting from the inside.” She was very vocal about how USOC and USA Gymnastics were also at fault for letting the abuse to continue. Now she’s taking action.