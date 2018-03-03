In news that sounds more like a clumsily-thrown together Saturday Night Live sketch than real life, “pretty much everyone” succumbed to vomiting on a United Airlines flight Friday morning.

Winter Storm Riley has forced a number of airlines to cancel flights and comp passengers this weekend coming to and from the east coast. The nor’easter has brought heavy winds, sleet, and rain in its wake, and FlightAware.com reported that more than 3,000 flights have been canceled and 4,800 delayed.

Some passengers managed to board a flight from Charlottesville, Virginia to Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday — but they may wish that they didn’t.

The pilot on the flight send a report to the Aviation Weather Center Friday morning reporting turbulence so bumpy that passengers were emptying their stomachs on the descent.

“VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP,” the report read, which was later shared on Twitter.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

United Airlines, for their part, promises that “everyone” was not throwing up.

“Air Wisconsin Flight 3833 operating as United Express from Charlottesville, Va. to Washington Dulles International encountered turbulence because of high winds,” United said in a statement. “A few customers onboard the regional jet became ill as the aircraft was preparing to land. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to its gate. No customers required medical attention because of the turbulence.”