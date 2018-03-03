Meghan Trainor sings songs about self-love and empowerment, but that hasn’t made her immune from struggling with mental health issues.

The “No Excuses” singer opened up about her anxiety and depression on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast this week, and what she said is both illuminating and, for those who struggle with mental health issues, refreshingly relatable.

After a problem with her vocal chords, Trainor worried she would never be able to sing again, and consequently fell into a spiral of depression and anxiety: “I thought, My God, is it going to be over for me forever?” she said. “I fell into a crazy, deep hole of depression and anxiety.”

Trainor stayed inside for days at a time, and her deteriorating mental health began to impact her physical health as well.

“I was crippled and had this pain. Eventually I was going to ­doctors, psychologists, and therapists, and I was like, ‘My back feels like someone has a flame to it,'” she explained. “I went to the emergency room one night. My throat was closing and I was having trouble breathing. They told me [it was] a full-blown panic attack.”

She also acknowledged that she felt fake for the juxtaposition between what she was singing about and what she was feeling.

“I was the poster child of ‘I’m brave, and I love who I am, and I’m here,'” she continued. “And I was the opposite. I was crumbling in my bed, like, ‘I want to stay here and get through.'”

Fortunately, she is doing much better, in part thanks to therapy and taking time off.

We applaud Trainor for speaking out: while mental health is still heavily stigmatized in our society, celebrities who use their platforms to talk about their struggles help to normalize both depression and anxiety.