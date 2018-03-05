VIEW GALLERY

Following Claudia Oshry’s Twitter scandal last week where anti-muslim tweets surfaced on the Instagram star’s Twitter account, The “Girl With No Job” social media star may just be out of a job for real as her talk show with her sister, Jackie was just canceled by Verizon Oath.

Oshry may have to hit the unemployment line due to Oath’s move, which pulled the plug on the Oshry sisters’ daily show, “The Morning Breath.”

After tweets surfaced of Oshry’s racist tweets from a few years ago, she released a statement(via social media of course), apologizing for her behavior, and distancing herself from her mother, who was revealed to be political commentator Pamela Geller, a well known anti-Muslim activist and Islamophobe.

Despite Oshry’s attempt to save face, the damage was already done, and Oath announced their plans to cancel the show almost immediately.

In a statement released by an Oath representative said that the company has canceled the show and is planning on moving forward with an investigation of some sort in regards to what will happen next. “‘The Morning Breath,’ an Oath social-media show, is being canceled immediately and we have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation.”

“The Morning Breath” launched last April and was slated to be the next E! News for Generation Z and millennials. The show covered the latest in topics that included: business, tech, science, celebrity news and pop culture. The show was live streamed on Facebook, Youtube and Oshry’s social media stomping ground, Instagram on weekday mornings at 10:30 a.m.est. Prior to the cancellation of their show, the sisters had produced more than 185 live shows under Oath which is Verizon’s division that combined AOL and Yahoo.

Last fall the 23-year-old signed with CAA for representation in all areas but there has been no comment from the agency since the scandal broke last week.

While the Girl With No Job awaits her fate, she continues to remain active on her claim to fame that houses more than 2.8 million followers, her Instagram account of the same name.

What do you think the permanent fate will be for “The Morning Breath”?