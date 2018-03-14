VIEW GALLERY

Khloe Kardashian’s chronic cleaning and organizing have been well documented. How many times have we seen the perfectly places cookies in those massive glass jars? Countless! So many times that in fact, I think I could organize a cookie jar like Khloe’s without ever doing it before.

Khloe likes to call her clean freak and organization tendencies KHLO-C-D a riff on the mental illness Obsessive Compulsive Disorder otherwise known as ODC. So many people claim they have OCD when they like things organized. But according to the National Institute of Mental Health says that OCD is a “common, chronic and long-lasting disorder in which a person has uncontrollable, reoccurring thoughts (obsessions) and behaviors (compulsions) that [they] feel the urge to repeat over and over.”

The NIMH goes on to say that OCD behavior “interfere with all aspects of life” and people with OCD “experiences significant problems in their daily life due to these thoughts or behaviors.” So yes people with OCD could have obsessive behavior about cleaning and organization, but their behavior is so compulsive and obsessive it affects their life negatively. They don’t have control over their actions because of their OCD.

Khloe is particular about her cookie jars, closets, pantries and everything in between but that doesn’t mean she has OCD. In her viral cookie jar video, she calls herself “crazy” and a “sociopath” for caring about how her cookies are placed in the jar. She also says, “You say OCD is a disease, but I say it’s a blessing.”

Yes, the cookie jar video is a few years old so not everything is super PC, but Khloe still uses the term KHLO-C-D today. Most recently she tweeted out a quiz on her app about if you are KHLO-C-D or “messy AF?”

Are you as Khlo-C-D as me?! Or are you messy AF? 😜 https://t.co/tTKW8XFI5I — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 13, 2018

Fans are not happy that Khloe keeps using the term OCD to talk about loving organization and cleanliness.

Ocd is not something to joke about. It is a constant battle against your own mind. I wish it was just about being ‘tidy’ … I can assure you it isn’t. — Catherine Baldwin (@CatherineJayneB) March 13, 2018

You do realise O.C.D is the tenth most debilitating disorder in the world that cause people to take their own lives, and here you are making a parody of it? You may as well take Khloe Kancer whilst you're at it because it's just as offensive! — Caroline McMenamin (@_Red_Dutchess) March 13, 2018

Luh you so much Khlo but it’s not cool to make light of OCD, a legitimate and challenging disability. Can you pls rebrand this content? We love how organized you are! Just not the best terminology. — Samantha Allen (@lady_smamantha) March 13, 2018

Khloe is trying to glamorize the mental illness and is actually helping enforce stereotypes about the mental illness. OCD is a serious illness and Khloe’s play on words totally discredits the disease and stigmatizes it.

We still want organization tips and tricks because listen Khloe knows what’s up, but the phrase KHLO-C-D definitely has to go.