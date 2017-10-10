VIEW GALLERY

Mental health and wellness need to be taken seriously. Only recently have people begun to take note of the importance of mental health as much as physical health. Mental health is a key player in someone’s overall well-being, and it’s something that you should pay attention to, especially in the case of your own. So what is World Mental Health Day? Every year on October 10, it’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues all around the world, including sharing tips and advice.

If you or someone you know struggles with mental illness, you know how important it is. Mind and body are one, even though both are treated separately, and your overall health is oone system. Here are a few things that you can do for yourself or for others on this day and in the future.

1. Be proactive.

Work is stressful and we’re all victims of this at some point in our career. Having a wellness program at your workplace could prove valuable and beneficial to everyone during tough or chaotic times.

2. Be supportive.

We all have our own things going on, so we tend to forget about what someone we know might also be going through. Just showing a little kindness and reaching out to friends or family not only helps them out, but can help you as well. You don’t have to have a magical solution, just being there and listening could be just the thing someone needs.

3. Be vocal.

It’s getting better, but mental health seems to still be a topic that borders on the line of taboo. You might fear that you won’t get a job or that people will avoid you but speaking up about mental health is not weak, it’s strong. Since mental illness doesn’t have a face or a look, you never know who’s being affected by it.

Small acts like these will hopefully be a step in the right direction. These things can change the world’s view of mental health and wellness but for now, it could also help change someone’s life and yours as well.