Northwestern University Shooting: Full Story & Active Shooter Details

Northwestern University tweeted that there is a person on their Evanston campus with a gun.

They tweeted that there were reports of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and campus police are on the scene. Reports of a person with a gun on campus came in right before 4 PM. It hasn’t been confirmed by authorities but students and people on campus are tweeting that there has been gunfire.

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

The university encourages people on campus to seek shelter and stay in a safe place.

NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

There is no confirmation but people in the area are tweeting that there are shots fired. One user shared a photo of police snipers on top of buildings near Engelhart Hall.

View of snipers from Maple/Emerson in Evanston near @NorthwesternU campus amid ongoing shots fired investigation pic.twitter.com/9lT19X2He9 — Katie Little (@KatieLittle) March 14, 2018

The Evanston campus is located 12 miles north of Chicago, Illinois. The university has two other campuses, one in Chicago and the other in Doha, Qatar. There are roughly 21,000 students enrolled in the public university. The Evanston campus spans over 240 acres.

There is no confirmation of who the shooter is.

DEVELOPING: Northwestern University says there is "a report of a person with a gun" on Evanston, Illinois campus; officials advising students, personnel to shelter in place https://t.co/fGx8LIT8Px pic.twitter.com/TgVB7Op8Zp — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2018

The shooting happens on the same day as the National School Walkout day. Students walked out of school and class to protest gun violence that consistently happens at schools and campuses.

This is a developing story.