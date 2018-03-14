One Simple Way You Can Show Your Support For The National School Walkout

VIEW GALLERY

March 14 is National School Walkout day. This walkout is protesting gun violence and advocating for gun reforms to prevent school shootings.

To participate in the School Walkout day you obviously have to be in school so either a teacher, faculty member or student. If you want to support the students and the walkout but you don’t work for a school or go to a school you can do this one simple thing to show your support, wear orange. That’s why celebrities wore orange pins at the Oscars.

Wearing orange to combat gun violence started in 2013 after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in Chicago. Her family started the hashtag #WearOrange to protest gun violence. The color orange was chosen because it’s the color hunter’s wear to display that they aren’t a target while hunting.

The Women’s March Youth Empower group shared resources and information about the National School Walkout. They advise against adults participating in walkouts because of safety reasons. Parents though can support the walkout, maybe even participate in it if the school allows, because “guardians can put pressure on your school to support your action.”

The National School Walkout day isn’t the only action that is happening this month protesting gun violence. The survivors from the Parkland, Florida school shooting have organized March For Our Lives on March 24. Everyone can participate in the march happening in Washington D.C. and around the country.

It’s been one month. One month since our hearts broke and our innocence was stripped away. Students: join us today at 10 AM for the National School Walkout in commemoration of the 17 souls we lost & to display dissatisfaction with current gun legislation. @schoolwalkoutUS pic.twitter.com/vqO53GLRlh — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 14, 2018

If you can’t participate in either the march or walkout you can always donate to Everytown and March For Our Lives or call your representative to let them know your feelings about gun violence. Better yet you can do all the above.