VIEW GALLERY

Wedding photographer Jenna Kutcher’s Instagram page is beaming with positivity, literally and figuratively. Many shots are of her bursting with laughter and showing off her enviable curves and her gorgeous husband. Most of her photos have lengthy captions detailing her journey of self-love. Naturally, she’s received an overwhelming amount of support as others have begun looking up to her. However, the internet would not be the internet if there weren’t haters.

One particular troll found it surprising that Jenna’s husband chose her as his wife and made the message clear in a DM. Instead of writing a sassy response, Jenna gracefully responded with an eye-opening caption that everyone can learn from. She wrote, “Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback.” She continued, “Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him?”

Brands are slowly increasing representation what with the models they choose, campaigns they make, and diverse sizing. However, every now and then, there’s a troll who lets us think we’re moving backward, not forward. Jenna hasn’t let the comment put a damper on how she views her body or her marriage, which consists of a lot of “watching This Is Us…”

Jenna concludes her message with, “This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound, and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!)”

Jenna’s Instagram page is full of insight, whether she’s addressing her fertility struggles or body positivity. No one should ever have to explain or justify why they have the SO they do because size indeed doesn’t matter.