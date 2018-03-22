Since Snapchat is practically obsolete since its latest update, Instagram knows the pressure is on. This is their time to shine — they’re now the most popular app (don’t @ me), they made “Instagram stories” happen against all odds, and now, they’re actually listening to their users.

The app announced Thursday that they’re switching things up “to give you more control over your feed and ensure the posts you see are timely.”

No, they’re not returning to a completely chronological timeline, but they did promise to move new photos to the top of your feed. Translation: you won’t be seeing your BFF’s post for the first time when it’s a day old and there’s already 150 likes.

Along with the updated algorithm, Instagram is testing a “New Posts” option that will let users choose when they want to refresh the feed.

“So today we’re testing a ‘New Posts’ button that lets you choose when you want to refresh, rather than it happening automatically,” they explained. “Tap the button and you’ll be taken to new posts at the top of feed — don’t tap, and you’ll stay where you are. We hope this makes browsing Instagram much more enjoyable.”

You spoke, they listened. Reason #5958 Instagram is the best social media app around.