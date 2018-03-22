VIEW GALLERY

Spring has sprung and depending on where you live, it might still be a tundra outside. Snowstorms just keep hitting the northeast despite our best efforts to put this past winter behind us. Our beauty routines no doubt take a hit during the colder months as it’s easy for all the moisture to be sucked out from our skin and hair. Another side effect? We look like we haven’t sunlight in months, and maybe it’s because we haven’t. While tanning beds are a no-no, there have been a plethora of tanning products available over the years, from makeup to tinted lotions and creams.

Tanning products are notoriously messy as we can’t forget to blend, match our neck to our face, or prevent damage to our clothing. Well now, this new product may just fix all of that. Utan & Tone just invented tanning gummies that claim to give you a sun-kissed glow without having to go to the beach. The description states, “Tan Gummies® allow potent actives to be held in the buccal cavity for a considerable time, resulting in “direct absorption” through the membranes in the cheek walls.” Of course, they had to be GMO-free, gluten-free and vegan to cater to us millennials.

The ingredient list is made up of Vitamin E, Vitamin A and sugars. The product claims that you will develop a golden color after a month while the gummies can also be taken a few weeks before you actually get some sun exposure for best results. Sound too good to be true? Possibly, but if you’re bored of your Sugar Bear gummies, Tan Gummies may be worth a go as long you remember to keep on slathering on sunscreen. Newest meme or actual effective product? You decide.