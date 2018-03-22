Spring has sprung and depending on where you live, it might still be a tundra outside. Snowstorms just keep hitting the northeast despite our best efforts to put this past winter behind us. Our beauty routines no doubt take a hit during the colder months as it’s easy for all the moisture to be sucked out from our skin and hair. Another side effect? We look like we haven’t sunlight in months, and maybe it’s because we haven’t. While tanning beds are a no-no, there have been a plethora of tanning products available over the years, from makeup to tinted lotions and creams.
Tanning products are notoriously messy as we can’t forget to blend, match our neck to our face, or prevent damage to our clothing. Well now, this new product may just fix all of that. Utan & Tone just invented tanning gummies that claim to give you a sun-kissed glow without having to go to the beach. The description states, “Tan Gummies® allow potent actives to be held in the buccal cavity for a considerable time, resulting in “direct absorption” through the membranes in the cheek walls.” Of course, they had to be GMO-free, gluten-free and vegan to cater to us millennials.
We’re so excited to finally launch these🙊Developed by healthcare professionals: #TanGummies Available now via bio on Introductory offer in-store & online @superdrugloves. Vegan friendly. Gluten Free. Juicy raspberry flavoured gummy bears🐻 Under 9 calories per 🐻 Packed with natural, tried & tested traditional tanning ingredients. Mixed carotenoids; plant extracts; vitamins; minerals & supplements which may help to enhance the tanning process with and without sun 🙀☀️Pale skins may see a light golden hue develop ➕May help with tan acceleration with any sun/uv exposure. #TanningRevolution #Superdrug #PatentPending #UTanAndTone For more info read description via bio link & refer to our story for full nutritional info. With any sun exposure an SPF is recommended.Tan Gummies are delicious but do not exceed the stated recommended dosage & read all warnings & ingredients before consumption. ☀️ How do they work? ☀️ They contain a mixed blend of carotenoids (organic pigments that protect plants from sun damage & give them colour). When taken in a high enough doses (purely vegetable based) this may result in storing in the skin, for a healthy looking golden hue to pale skins all year round. With added tried & tested traditional tanning ingredients, found in most tanning supplements on the market today. As Tan Gummies are held in the buccal cavity for a considerable time, results are enhanced better than ever before, due to direct absorption through the cheek walls.
The ingredient list is made up of Vitamin E, Vitamin A and sugars. The product claims that you will develop a golden color after a month while the gummies can also be taken a few weeks before you actually get some sun exposure for best results. Sound too good to be true? Possibly, but if you’re bored of your Sugar Bear gummies, Tan Gummies may be worth a go as long you remember to keep on slathering on sunscreen. Newest meme or actual effective product? You decide.