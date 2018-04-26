Today Billy Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby was charged with three felony counts – penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administering an intoxicant. His bail of $1 million was not revoked.

Cosby, 80, could get up to 10 years in prison for each felony, totaling his prison time to 30 years.

This is the second time this case went to trial. According to The New York Times, the first trial ended in summer 2017 with a “deadlocked jury after six days of deliberations.”

The Cut published a story in 2015 of the stories from 35 women who Cosby allegedly assaulted. According to the Associated Press, about 60 women have come forward claiming that Cosby assaulted them. The assaults go back five decades. A similar pattern appeared in throughout the recounts of the assaults. Cosby would drug them, then assault them.

Five of the women who have accused Cosby testified against him in court for this trail, but many of them can’t press their own charges due to the statue of limitations. According to the NYT, many of his accusers are suing him for defamation saying that “he or his staff branded them as liars by dismissing their allegations as fabrications.”

Twitter exploded with reactions to the Cosby’s verdict. This is the first verdict given in a high profile sexual assault case after the Me Too movement started.

Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018

The overwhelming notion is that women were finally heard in a court case. Even though is such a monumental victory, there is still so much to be done when it comes to rape culture in America.

Shoutout to Gloria Allred. She's done an amazing job representing these women against Bill Cosby and gave them a platform to speak the truth. #BillCosby — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) April 26, 2018

Bill Cosby free on bail, not remanded.

It doesn't matter.

He's a convicted sex offender now.

And today the victims got justice.

And no one can take that away from them. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 26, 2018

A guilty verdict for Bill Cosby is a drop in the bucket. We're all still part of the society that allowed him to traumatize over 60 women, silencing their stories with fear of backlash, while he thrived in the spotlight for decades. The #MeToo movement is just the beginning. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 26, 2018

Gloria Allred on Cosby guilty verdict: "Jury finally believed women" https://t.co/dw3PXjaIOx pic.twitter.com/qHoZgZ6Cpl — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 26, 2018

According to the AP, after the guilty verdict was read Cosby lashed out at the prosecutors. Montgomery County district attorney, Kevin Steele, asked for Cosby’s bail to be revoked because he had a plane and could flee the country.

The NYT says that Cosby shouted in response, “He doesn’t have a plan, you a**hole.” Judge Steven O’Neill released Cosby on bail but confiscated his passport. After the verdict was given Cosby’s lawyers made a statement saying that the “fight is not over” and they plan to appeal the verdict.

What do you think about the Cosby verdict?