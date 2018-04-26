Graduation 2018: Best Quotes For Your Instagram Posts

It’s the sweet moment where all of your classmates get together and celebrate all of your hard work. I’m talking about graduation and how to feel inspired when it comes to quotes describing your accomplishments. So sit back and let these quotes wash over you.

Here are 31 quotes that would be perfect for that Instagram post.

The Beauty Of Learning.

“The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.”-B. B. Kings

“Learn is Knowledge. Knowledge is Inspiration. Be inspired until you’ve become an inspiration.”-unknown

“It is impossible to live without failing at something unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not live at all -in which case, you fail by default.”- J. K. Rowling.

“I learned many great lessons from my father, not the least of which was that you can fail at what you don’t want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love.” —Jim Carrey

“Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors!” —Louisa May Alcott

“What we learn with pleasure we never forget.” —Alfred Mercier

“Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” —Nora Ephron

“Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.” —Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Every person you meet knows something you don’t; learn from them.” —H Jackson Brown Jr.

“When you take risks, you learn that there will be times when you succeed and there will be times when you fail, and both are equally important.” —Ellen DeGeneres

“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”– Jawaharlal Nehru

Keep Fighting The Good Fight

“Don’t just get involved. Fight for your seat at the table. Better yet, fight for a seat at the head of the table.”- Barack Obama.

“It is absolutely still possible to make a difference.” —Michelle Obama

“Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X

“What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“ The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values” -William S. Burroughs

“Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” —Michael Josephson

Dream

“To accomplish great things we must not only act but also dream; not only plan but also believe.” Anatlone France

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“In response to those who say to stop dreaming and face reality, I say keep dreaming and make reality.” —Kristian Kan

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” -Henry David Thoreau

Empowerment

“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” – JK Rowling

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover.” -Mark Twain

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” – Steve Jobs

“You want a revolution? I want a revelation.”-Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton

“You’re going to struggle. So you’ll need to surround yourself with people you trust. You’re a good man with a good heart. And it’s hard for a good man to be king.”-T’Chaka



“Try not. Do or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” -Arthur Ashe

“You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. You can’t get there by bus, only by hard work and risk and by not quite knowing what you’re doing, but what you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover will be yourself.”- Alan Alda “Oh, the places you’ll go. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”-Dr. Seuss “I’ve learned that you shouldn’t go through life with a catcher’s mitt on both hands; you need to be able to throw something back.” – Maya Angelou 23 Sayings That Are Perfect For Your Graduation Cap