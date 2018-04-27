VIEW GALLERY

This past Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy. Ever since the world has been waiting anxiously to find out what the name of the fifth in line to the throne will be.

Today Kensington Palace announced the new royal baby’s name, Louis Arthur Charles.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” an official statement from Kensington Palace said. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

Every royal name has historical significance and Prince Louis is no different.

Louis

The name Louis pays tribute to Prince Philips’ uncle, Lord Mountbatten. If you’re a fan of the Netflix series The Crown, Lord Mountbatten was the relative who wanted Prince Charles to go to a different boarding school growing up, but ultimately got overruled by Charles’ father and his nephew Philip.

Lord Mountbatten was dubbed as Charles’ “honorary grandfather.” Lord Mountbatten and Charles were very close. He was killed in 1979 by a bomb that the IRA put in his fishing boat.

Louis is also part of his father’s full name and his brother Prince George’s full name. The name has a French and German origin and means renounced warrior.

Arthur

Arthur is Prince Louis’ second name. Many royal fans and gamblers believed that Arthur would be his first name. Arthur, along with Albert, were top picks among gamblers. The odds that the royal baby’s name would be Louis was 20 to 1.

Arthur is also William’s second name and honors King Arthur. Arthur has Celtic and Irish Gaelic origins. In Irish Gaelic it means stone and in Celtic is means bear.

Charles

The name Charles honors William’s dad and Louis’ grandfather Charles. The name’s origin is Germanic and means man or warrior.