Since the last century, it’s socially lusted after to be bronzed. To many, it’s a symbol of health and vitality and with all of us shaking off the paling after-effects of winter, we’re looking to get a bit darker before summer hits. Since tanning beds are a no-no and laying out at the beach can come with the risk of a burn and tan lines, self-tanning products have become a vital part of any glow routine.

It can be tricky to find a natural shade while we also have to ensure that there’ll be no staining after the process is done. Self-tanning gummies may be just a fad and if you’re looking for something subtle and on the cheap, check out some of these self-tanning products.

Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Skin Perfector

Tan-Luxe’s Instant Hero Skin Perfector is for girls on-the-go who need a tan for a special occasion or a night. There are no shades to choose from because its formula will adapt to your natural skin tone and last up to one day. Simply blend into the skin and wash off with soap and water.

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Everyday Mousse

St. Tropez is a cult favorite when it comes to tanning and this product’s formula is unique due to its buildability. After adding one layer, you can continuously add the mousse to your skin until you reach the desired shade.

Sephora Collection Tinted Self-Tanning Body Mist

Less pricey than other self-tan products on the market and quicker to use than lotions, Sephora’s Tinted Body Mist leaves you with a subtle shade. If you want a darker look, go for two or three all-over sprays.

Jergens Natural Glow Face Moisturizer

If you’re looking to avoid foundation this summer, go for this moisturizer. The product comes in fair/medium and medium/tan. A self-tanner and sunscreen all in one, it promises to leave a soft glow while the price tag won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes

In case that mousse, sprays or moisturizers aren’t for you, try self-tanning towelettes. Less product is needed around joints and as one of its ingredients contain an increased sun sensitivity property, it calls for low sun exposure. You’ll look like you spent the weekend at the beach even if you spent it at home.