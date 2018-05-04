VIEW GALLERY

Let’s face it, as women we drive ourselves crazy day in and day out trying to conform to what Hollywood and celebrities deem to be “the perfect body/look.” With the health and fitness industry being a multi-million dollar industry we spend our hard-earned coins on personal trainers, the latest health craze, diet fad, nutrition books and exercise trend all in hopes that we look like our favorite celebs or can be deemed #bodygoals by summer time.

And while living that fit and fab life is a goal we all should aim to achieve, damn near killing ourselves to conform to what society deems as #bodygoals is NOT the move.

Celebs are constantly under the microscope for how they look and if they gain a pound or two or don’t fit into “Hollywood’s body norms,” they become the subject to harsh ridicule, body bashing and more. Well, these 10 women are sick and tired of the BS and shaming and are giving us real body goals with these body positive quotes we all should adopt into our lives.

Take a look.

1. Rihanna

In her latest interview with Vogue, Rihanna made a very important statement about her body saying that despite a lot of questions and fuss about it, she is just fine with her figure, whether she has more meat on her bones or is slim.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

2. Danielle Brooks

“Sometimes I’ll look at myself and be like, ‘Dang girl, you got a lot of stretch marks.’ But then I’m like, ‘That’s just the roadmap of my strength,’” she told People. “They remind me of things that I’ve gone through. I need to just embrace them and celebrate them. For the most part, I find ways to embrace my body.”

3. Lady Gaga

The 32-year-old has never been one to shy away from showing off what she’s got saying, “This is who I am. I am proud at any size. And I love you, and want you to be proud in any form you may take as well.”

4. Jennifer Hudson

The 36-year-old singer and actress encourages women to just be grateful for what they’ve got no matter what it is saying,“You’ve got to embrace yourself. Love what skin you’re in. It’s not about what other people think. It’s about what you believe about yourself, so own it.”

5. Emma Stone

The 29-year-old actress has had enough of the body shaming and bashing and is hoping for a turn around shortly saying, “My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves so that we can be kinder to each other. To stop shaming ourselves and other people for things we don’t know the full story on — whether someone is too fat, too skinny, too short, too tall, too loud, too quiet, too anything. There’s a sense that we’re all ‘too’ something, and we’re all not enough.”

6. Serena Williams

New mom and world-renowned tennis champ Serena Williams took to Reddit to share a heartfelt message to her mother and had these encouraging words to say about her and her sister Venus. “I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like,” Williams said of herself and sister, Venus. “We don’t all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!”

7. Selena Gomez

Over the years the 25-year-old singer and actress has been candid about her ongoing health struggles and personal issues and told fans, “I realize everybody wants what they don’t have. But at the end of the day, what you have inside is much more beautiful than what’s on the outside!”

8. Simone Biles

The pint-sized gymnast tweeted out to her haters saying, “You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body. I love it & I’m comfortable in my skin.”

You tell ’em Simone!

9. Rebel Wilson

The 38-year-old Australian actress has a gives no f**ks attitude when it comes to how she looks saying, “I don’t really care what I look like that much. And I think that women out there should just be happy with how they look and they shouldn’t really try to conform to any stereotype. Just be happy and hopefully healthy.”

10. Gabourey Sidibe

The 34-year-old actress opened up to People magazine last year on how she deals with confidence and stays positive saying, “My confidence, I can’t set it and forget it — I didn’t find confidence one day, and I was fine forever: I have to put it on as much as much as I have to put on lipstick. I have to go through this mantra of who I am and my value, and all of that makes me feel confident. My friends, my humor, all of that makes me feel confident. And I have to keep remembering it to stay confident.”