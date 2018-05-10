VIEW GALLERY

Today is pseudo-Christmas Eve for Rihanna fans everywhere. We are a day away from her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty from dropping. Based on all the other businesses Rihanna has, Fenty x Puma and Fenty Beauty, it’s doubtful this line is going to be a flop. If anything, it’s most likely to sell out.

In anticipation of the lingerie line to come out, Rihanna has shared details about the line with Vogue. Savage X Fenty will consist of 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear and accessories. On top of the main line, there will be three capsule collections as well bringing the total to four lines.

“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, ‘I’m a bad bitch.’ I want women to own their beauty.”

Vogue also revealed that there will be handcuffs released along with the lingerie. If you’re a superfan of the line there is a membership program. Members will be charged $50 annually and they will get early access to launches, can shop limited edition items and will have free two-way shipping, according to Vogue.

Let’s take a look at what Savage X Fenty will be dropping tomorrow.

On The Reg

The main capsule collection is called On the Reg and it’s your basic standard everyday essentials. The line will have a range of nude colored T-shirt bras, underwear and other everyday essentials. Savage X Fenty’s Instagram has hinted that the line is size inclusive. Bras will be available from 32A to 44DD and the underwear, lingerie and loungewear will be available from XS to 3XL. T-shirt bras will be priced from $29 to $34 and underwear from $14.50 to $29.

Based on the #OnTheReg posts that are on the brand’s Instagram it looks like this collection will also have a lace triangle bralette, an unlined lace bra, lace thongs, high-waisted briefs, hipster briefs and lace cheeky underwear.

U Cute

According to Vogue, one of the four capsule collections, U Cute vibes is “modern girlishness” with lots of lace. There is only one #UCute teaser on Fenty X Savage Instagram. It’s a video of model Stella Duval and she’s in a sheer fur-lined robe, a lacey bra that looks like a halter and matching sheer underwear. Bras for the capsule collections are priced from $39 to $59. While the rest of the lingerie and loungewear clocks in at under $100 a piece, ranging from $69 to $99.

Damn

The next capsule collection, Damn, is sexier than U Cute and has been heavily featured on the Instagram. This line is mostly lingerie and features lots of bodysuits and garter belt sets. That bodysuit Rihanna wore in the first promotions for the line is part of Damn. Other pieces in the collection are a polka dot bra top set with lace thigh highs, lace strapless corset set, silk camisole bralette and shorts set, silk camisoles and an embroidered bra.

Black Widow

The third capsule collection is Black Widow. This capsule has a darker sexier vibe than the rest. “Think, cupless bodysuits, half-cut bras, and open-back bikini bottoms,” Vogue said. The only #BlackWidow post on the brand’s Instagram shows model Avery Tharp in a black lace catsuit.