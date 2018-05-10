VIEW GALLERY

In your college years, it can be difficult to turn down nights out. Drinking is a huge part of the social culture, especially when you hit up Greek villages or the bars downtown as a way to unwind. But after you hear about this woman’s story, you might be motivated to cut back on the bar-hopping.

Fitness Instagram influencer Jelly Devote is one of many who’s had an inspiring health journey. Her feed is composed of travel photos, bikini shots, and before-and-after pics. She recently posted a photo comparison of how her body changed when alcohol was no longer a consistent part of her routine.

The photos were taken seven years apart and Jelly wrote, “I’ve never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut 🍩 followed by a salad 🥗 I don’t drink alcohol 🍷 often, I down my water 💦 and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself ❤❤🙋🏼‍♀️…I’ve now been “balanced” since the crazy party nights in Bali…” The post racked up almost 14,000 likes and reiterates the importance of diet choices.

In her weight loss photos, Jelly details how she was always generally skinny but didn’t maintain a healthy diet or exercise routine. By 20, she’d gained weight due to regular drinking and soon realized she needed to make a change.

Along with changing her diet, now composed of “protein and smoothies,” Jelly has stuck to a fitness regimen and frequently promotes her own guides. She emphasizes “off days”, balance and cheat meals here and there and is “feeling SO good again!”

Throughout her personal journey, Jelly is one to keep it real. She’s admitted to getting fillers and a boob job while she also sheds light on how different lighting and angles can make.

Jelly isn’t the only Instagram influencer who’s talked about the negative effects of alcohol. Though Jelly enjoys a drink in moderation, alcohol isn’t a part of model Alexis Ren‘s diet while Australian personal trainer Kayla Itsines has told PopSugar that “…it’s just not something that interests me at all. I never really liked the taste, the way it made me feel, or any of the experiences I had associated with it.”

Amidst our curated feeds of enviable “belfies” and glow-ups, it can be hard to distinguish truth from reality. Jelly Devote’s story shows us that it’s all about finding what works best for us, all we have to do is start.