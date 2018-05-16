With the weather growing warmer and the days growing longer, swimsuit season is approaching. Below are some fun swimsuits that will meet all of your summer needs without breaking your budget, organized from least to most expensive.
Halter for the heat
This halter bikini set printed with palm trees is perfect for any trip to the beach.
Get it here for $10.99.
Seeing red
This lace-up bikini is sure to grab everyone’s attention in bright red.
Get it here for $11.
Cool cutouts
The cutouts in the middle add a fun touch to this solid swimsuit.
Get it here for $14.
Walking on sunshine
This bright yellow one-piece is sure to brighten up your day.
Get it here for $14.90.
Marble-ous
This marble-printed, high-waisted strapless bikini is sure to make an impact.
Get it here for $14.99.
Something Sour
Despite its print, this bikini isn’t a lemon–it’s adorable!
Get it here for $15.99.
Over-the-shoulder
This is a great option if you’re looking for a basic black bikini with an edge.
Get it here for $15.99.
Look sharp in sharks
View this post on Instagram
“Take a page from my book – ditch the idea that you will be beautiful or worthy *once* you change something about your outer appearance. Confidence and beauty comes from WITHIN!” @ElanaLoo loves the swim she’s in! Share your unretouched swim photos with #AerieREAL (tag us @Aerie for your chance to be featured!) & we’ll donate $1—up to $25K—to @NEDA for every post.
This cute and comfy bikini features a fun blue shark print that’s perfect for the beach.
Get the set here for $32.94.
Flowers for hours
This triangle-style top is covered in some fun yellow and white flowers and is easy to rock with a pair of shorts on the beach.
Get it here with the matching bikini bottoms for $32.94.
Pretty in polka dots
Here’s a cute twist on classic polka dots with high-waisted bottoms and ruffled shoulders.
Get it here for $36.76.