With the weather growing warmer and the days growing longer, swimsuit season is approaching. Below are some fun swimsuits that will meet all of your summer needs without breaking your budget, organized from least to most expensive.

Halter for the heat

This halter bikini set printed with palm trees is perfect for any trip to the beach.

Get it here for $10.99.

Seeing red

This lace-up bikini is sure to grab everyone’s attention in bright red.

Get it here for $11.

Cool cutouts

The cutouts in the middle add a fun touch to this solid swimsuit.

Get it here for $14.

Walking on sunshine

This bright yellow one-piece is sure to brighten up your day.

Get it here for $14.90.

Marble-ous

This marble-printed, high-waisted strapless bikini is sure to make an impact.

Get it here for $14.99.

Something Sour

Despite its print, this bikini isn’t a lemon–it’s adorable!

Get it here for $15.99.

Over-the-shoulder

This is a great option if you’re looking for a basic black bikini with an edge.

Get it here for $15.99.

Look sharp in sharks

This cute and comfy bikini features a fun blue shark print that’s perfect for the beach.

Get the set here for $32.94.

Flowers for hours

This triangle-style top is covered in some fun yellow and white flowers and is easy to rock with a pair of shorts on the beach.

Get it here with the matching bikini bottoms for $32.94.

Pretty in polka dots

Here’s a cute twist on classic polka dots with high-waisted bottoms and ruffled shoulders.

Get it here for $36.76.