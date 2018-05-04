Around this time last year, everyone’s feed was filled with the same exact photo. A girl sitting poolside, in a red one-piece swimsuit. There’s nothing people love more than free things, and when Sunny Co Clothing posted a photo promising everyone who reposted the pic a free swimsuit, it almost broke the internet.
Naturally, hundreds of thousands of people stormed the site but the company didn’t anticipate as many orders as they received, and they had to cap the submissions at 50,000.
Oops we did it again. 🤷♀️ You know the rules! EVERYONE that reposts & tags us in this picture within 24 hrs will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit (now comes w adjustable straps) . Last year we delivered over 50,000 FREE Pamela suits but we had to cap our promotion. This year WE ARE NOT going to cap the promotion & we are prepared to deliver over 1 Million Free Suits 🙉EVERYONE will receive a free suit this time, no exceptions. After you have reposted the picture keep following our Instagram & Website for further instructions on how to receive your free suit + code 💃This offer is only valid in the US & ends at 3PM PST on 5/3/18. *All participants must pay shipping & handling. Thank you to this years sponsor @holonis for supporting us & this campaign 💕 NOW… for anyone whose Instagram feed is ruined today from us just #blamesunny 😜😜😜 #spreadsunshine
This year, the promotion has returned but with an update. One rule stayed the same, one has to repost and tag the company in the photo. However, the company’s not going to cap the number of submissions and are preparing to deliver over a million suits. They wrote, “EVERYONE will receive a free suit this time, no exceptions.”
The fine print is that everyone has to pay shipping and handling charges and while the promotion was to end on May 3rd, they just announced that they’re extending it.
Since almost all of our followers participated in the giveaway we decided to give EVERYONE a FREE PAMELA suit (cost of shipping & handling not included) 😱 💥💥💥💥The Free Pamela Suit Code is: Pamela 💥💥💥💥All orders from this promotion starting May 2nd, 2018 will be Final Sale meaning there will be no exchanges, returns, cancellations or refunds. Due to our efforts to ensure that you receive your order as quickly and accurately as possible, we are unable to cancel or make changes (product size , address) to your order after you have placed it with us. Please refer to our sizing charts before ordering. If you have any other questions take a look at our FAQ located on our website! We love you all so so much! Please share this with everyone who said this wasn’t real 😈 😜 Xoxo, Sunny Team ☀️👙 #spreadsunshine
In a new photo, Sunny Co Clothing stated, “Since almost all of our followers participated in the giveaway we decided to give EVERYONE a FREE PAMELA suit (cost of shipping & handling not included).” All you have to do is use the code PAMELA at checkout to waive the full price of $64.99, no need to repost the photo. The company also mentioned that all the orders will be final so there’s no changing the size or address.
Some users had some concerns, but Sunny reassured them in the comment section saying, “It will not be similar to last time! This time we were prepared.”❤
Sunny tweeted out an update, and while they were ready for a million orders, they currently have about 37 million which makes this seem VERY similar to last year.
If you don’t mind paying shipping charges and matching some of the ladies on the beach, here’s hoping you can cop a red swimsuit before summer.