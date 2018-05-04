VIEW GALLERY

Around this time last year, everyone’s feed was filled with the same exact photo. A girl sitting poolside, in a red one-piece swimsuit. There’s nothing people love more than free things, and when Sunny Co Clothing posted a photo promising everyone who reposted the pic a free swimsuit, it almost broke the internet.

Naturally, hundreds of thousands of people stormed the site but the company didn’t anticipate as many orders as they received, and they had to cap the submissions at 50,000.

This year, the promotion has returned but with an update. One rule stayed the same, one has to repost and tag the company in the photo. However, the company’s not going to cap the number of submissions and are preparing to deliver over a million suits. They wrote, “EVERYONE will receive a free suit this time, no exceptions.”

The fine print is that everyone has to pay shipping and handling charges and while the promotion was to end on May 3rd, they just announced that they’re extending it.

In a new photo, Sunny Co Clothing stated, “Since almost all of our followers participated in the giveaway we decided to give EVERYONE a FREE PAMELA suit (cost of shipping & handling not included).” All you have to do is use the code PAMELA at checkout to waive the full price of $64.99, no need to repost the photo. The company also mentioned that all the orders will be final so there’s no changing the size or address.

Some users had some concerns, but Sunny reassured them in the comment section saying, “It will not be similar to last time! This time we were prepared.”❤

Going to be honest with y'all we have about 37 million orders. So this could take a while.

Sunny Team ☀️ — Sunnycoclothing (@CLOTHINGCOSUNNY) May 5, 2017

Sunny tweeted out an update, and while they were ready for a million orders, they currently have about 37 million which makes this seem VERY similar to last year.

Sunny Co Clothing after scamming America for free advertisement for a red bathing suit pic.twitter.com/GYRC8cCnL6 — dan (@dmorrellz05) March 3, 2018

If you don’t mind paying shipping charges and matching some of the ladies on the beach, here’s hoping you can cop a red swimsuit before summer.