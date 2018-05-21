Stevie Nicks Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Stevie Worth Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Stevie Nicks, or better known as The Queen of Rock music, has had quite the career as an American singer and songwriter over the years. With being apart of the iconic band, “Fleetwood Mac” to being inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003, Stevie Nicks is an iconic figure in music history.

Stevie Nicks Net Worth As Of 2018: $75 Million

After countless songs, albums and recognitions Stevie Nicks has had quite the career with net worth to match.

The Early Years

Stephanie “Stevie” Nicks was born on May 26th, 1948 in Pheonix, Arizona. Her grandfather Aaron Jess “A.J” Nicks Sr. was a country music singer, but never made it to the big stage. He played a role in Nicks’ early love for country music by teaching her how to sing duets by the age of four. Her mother, Barabara Nicks was a housewife, and her father Jess Nicks worked in the meat packing industry for a majority of Nicks’ life. She went on to study education as an English teacher at San Jose State University but dropped out soon after to pursue a career in music. Nicks joined a band “Fritz” with her boyfriend at the time, Lindsey Buckingham. The duo later joined Fleetwood Mac, a British band that went on to record several worldwide hit albums.

1971-2009

After “Fritz” broke up in 1972 Nicks and Buckingham continued to write and record albums as a duo and signed a record deal with Polydor Records with their first album “Buckingham Nicks,” in 1973. After a few years of touring and continuing to make music Nicks and Buckingham got in contact with Fleetwood Mac’s lead guitarist, Mick Fleetwood, that lead to their welcome into Fleetwood Mac in 1975. One of their most popular albums “Rumors,” included the bands first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit single, “Dreams.”

Nicks and Buckingham soon broke-up but continued to work together in the band. By the early 80’s Nicks decided to go solo and record her first album, “Bella Donna,” which had four hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100, where she got her name as “The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll,” from Rolling Stones. Nicks found new love and married Kim Anderson in 1983, but they divorced just a few months later. Through the years, Nicks went on to do over eighteen solo tours including guest artists like Tom Petty and Rod Stewart.

2010-Present

After finishing the “Unleashed” Tour with Fleetwood Mac, Nicks began working on her first solo album in over a decade with musician and record producer David A. Stewart. She released the album, “In Your Dreams,” in early 2011. The single “Secret Love” was released first to Nicks megafans. “Secret Love” was a song Nicks had written back in 1976 for Fleetwood Mac but wasn’t produced until 2011. Nicks went on shows like The X Factor, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and many more to promote her new album.

In more recent years Nicks has guest appeared on shows like American Horror Story and had an episode of Glee titled “Rumors,” dedicated to her and Fleetwood Mac. Nicks most recent album released in 2014, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, that reached number seven on the Billboard 200. Nicks also performed at the British Summer Time Festival in 2017 while supporting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, before the death of Tom Petty in October 2017.