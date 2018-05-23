Summer is basically here which means that most people are revamping their beauty routines to include a lot of products with SPF. The market for beauty products with SPF is wide and good old regular sunscreen is getting a facelift, so it lays matte and clear under makeup. But then comes the issues of reapplying. Companies are trying to make sunscreen easier to use by marketing sunscreen pills. Now the FDA is speaking out against the harmful pills.

The FDA named four sunscreen pill products, Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare and Sunergetic. The press release states that these products put “people’s health at risk by giving consumers a false sense of security that a dietary supplement could prevent sunburn, reduce early skin aging caused by the sun, or protect from the risks of skin cancer.”

The sunscreen pills are marketed to prevent sun damage and sunspots. “Sunsafe Rx is a nutritional supplement with ingredients shown to protect your skin and eyes from the sun,” is what the product’s website says. “The good news is there is a simple and natural way to strengthen your skin’s defenses against ultraviolet radiation in the form of a daily supplement designed to improve skin health,” is how GliSODin’s Advanced Skin Brightening Formula is marketed.

The FDA warns against using these pills that claim to protect you against the sun’s rays because they simply don’t work. “There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen,” the FDA states.

The FDA then explains in detail how they regulate topical sunscreens and measure the UV exposure through SPF rankings. The FDA is doing more than simply warning the public against these products. They have also told the companies to revise and redo the descriptions of their supplements.

“These companies were instructed to correct all violations associated with their products and were advised to review product websites and product labeling to ensure that the claims they are making don’t violate federal law.”

Just stick to the regular topical sunscreen this summer.