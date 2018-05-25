There were rumors that disgraced movie mogul rapist Harvey Weinstein would be turning himself into the New York Police. People were unsure that he actually would, but this morning Weinstein turned himself following the NYPD’s seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

According to the Associated Press, at 7:27 A.M. today Weinstein arrived at a police station in the city to turn himself in. He is going to be charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct from two separate attacks. The women who are pressing charges are Lucia Evans, who was one of the first to speak out about Weinstein, and another anonymous woman.

An official said that the criminal sex act charge comes from a 2004 encounter with an actress who he forced to perform oral sex. The rape charge related to the anonymous woman, who hasn’t been identified yet because this is an ongoing investigation.

Weinstein and his lawyers have denied all charges and remain that all sexual encounters were consensual. He left the police precinct in handcuffs and was taken to court this morning around 9:00 A.M.

Harvey Weinstein perp walk, heading to court pic.twitter.com/luluWrvdMk — Otillia (@o_tilli_a) May 25, 2018

He was arraigned on rape and sexual assault charges. His bail was posted at $1 million cash or $10 million. He has to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitoring device. He is not permitted to travel outside of New York or Connecticut. He didn’t enter a plea against the charges.

This is a huge day for the multiple women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. The once powerful movie producer held his power over his survivors making it seem like he was untouchable and will never be held responsible for his actions.

That all came crumbling down when The New York Times‘ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twokey reported multiple women accusing the producer of assault. The pattern in the assault was alarming and the fact that his behavior was a wide known Hollywood secret was not only alarming but disgusting. A few days later The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow came out with their own investigation on Weinstein furthering the know wide known notion that Weinstein is a serial sexual predator.

From his downfall many other women have spoken out about powerful men that have abused them, the Me Too movement was born and so was Time’s Up.

Despite Weinstein’s once enormous wealth, it’s unclear how he will pay for his legal troubles. On top of paying his lawyers and bail, he’s also going through a divorce settlement.