FashionNova doesn’t disappoint when you’re on the hunt for new going out clothes and something to show the curves off. In anticipation for their new men’s line, they’ve been posting joint ads of their male and female lines together so couples can match and look FashionNova cute together

A recent ad showed a guy in a white tank and an American flag bath suit and a girl in a stars and stripes bikini. But there is only one small thing that is making FashionNova fans do a double take. The female model Yodit Yemane’s body is HEAVILY edited.

Tag your mans, FashionNovaMEN is coming June 12. pic.twitter.com/AVSQ78DYTb — FashionNova (@FashionNova) May 30, 2018

FashionNova fans are used to seeing models with a tiny waist and bigger hips, that’s nothing new. But Yemane’s hips in that photo are just unrealistic. Fans have been dragging FashionNova for their poor photoshopping skills.

Wtf is wrong with the girl’s body pic.twitter.com/bzw1Ej3861 — hp🤠🤠 (@alfredoivanxx) May 31, 2018

What in the unreasonable body standards created through photoshop did y’all do to this beautiful woman. pic.twitter.com/cbPvmx6JTP — Walela Nehanda ✊🏾 (@itswalela) May 31, 2018

the editing of her body is kILLING me https://t.co/jKsV8ilWtv — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 31, 2018

Model: “Gimme that Kim K. edit.” Photographer: “Say no more, fam.” — grégoire, aka airdrop papi 👑 (@QuanSai) May 31, 2018

the photoshop heavy on this one pic.twitter.com/LIDwcn7vCK — :3 (@nutsitch) May 31, 2018

A few fans quickly argued that the photo isn’t edited and that Yemane actually looks like that. Just by scrolling through her Instagram you can tell that she has an insane body. But still, her hips do not look like they do in the FashionNova ad.

In the FashionNova photo, you can see how unnaturally Yemane’s hips jut out in almost a straight line. Yemane already has exaggerated features so photoshopping them, even more, is why their photo looks ridiculous.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYH1tt6grMe/?taken-by=the_jodiejoe

Lay off the photoshop next time FashionNova.