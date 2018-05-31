No matter where you are or what you have going on you can celebrate National Meditation Day by merely being aware of what you’re doing. Often, we think that we have to celebrate meditating through a long hour pause in the middle of the day, but that’s not the case at all. If we merely take five minutes to practice mindful walking, eating, listening, or even sleeping, then we can find ourselves in a constant state of peaceful existence. We encourage you to take part in National Meditation Day by practicing these activities.

Taking a Walk

Usually, when we think of walking, we forget that just going out in nature can be just as meditative as holding still in the lotus position. We need nature’s touch in order to be present in our day to day lives. Take a stroll and gain some fresh air to clear your thoughts.

Eating

Be mindful of what you eat you can create peace on the inside of your body. Leafy greens are healthy and can make for a quick meal on the go. Practice mindful eating by balancing your portions, today, and try a new recipe.

Sleeping

Sometimes, if you meditate deep enough, you may fall asleep. That is perfectly fine, but be aware of what you dream of if you find yourself napping. Mindful sleeping is resting the body, deeply, as well as a slight practice of astral projection.

Biking

Being out in nature taking a stroll is essential, but what’s more important is exercising towards maximum heart rate. If you take a bike outdoors a while you’ll find that it’s easier than you thought for your heart to beat out of your chest, try meditating once you’re finished.

Reading

We often don’t think of reading as being a way to meditate, however picking up a good book can help us gain inner awareness. There are a lot of self-help books that are aimed towards helping you to cognitively live a fantastic life, you should invest in one today.

Journaling

Written meditation can help you to find patterns in your thoughts. Sometimes, creating stories can be a way of releasing subconscious dilemmas you may have. Use the art of writing to help you introspect and change the things you don’t like.

Practicing Yoga

Yoga helps calm the body and keep cortisol levels regular. Through many positions, you can find yourself feeling at ease and comfortable, take time today to practice Yoga, and maybe even find your favorite position.

