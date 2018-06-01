VIEW GALLERY

Yvonne Bannigan, 25, the former assistant of Grace Coddington is being accused of stealing over $50,000 from her while she was her boss.

Bannigan has been accused of using Coddington’s credit card for unauthorized purchases. According to the New York Post Bannigan rang up $53,564 in purchases. On top of running up her boss’ credit card bill, Bannigan is also being accused of selling some of Coddington’s personal belongings.

In the court papers, it states that Bannigan sold Coddington’s belongings on the online luxury consignment store TheRealReal. She then pocketed the $9,000 she made off of selling Coddington’s items. It’s not clear if Coddington gave her permission to sell the items and then Bannigan kept the money, or if she sold Coddington’s property without her blessing.

Bannigan supposedly racked up these charges between May 1, 2016 and April 10, 2018. She was arrested in April 2018. Bannigan is facing felony charges for the second and third-degree grand larceny.

In 2015 Bannigan was a freelance assistant at Vogue. Coddington at the time was the creative director at the fashion magazine, she was Vogue‘s creative director from 1988 until 2016. Now Coddington serves as the magazine’s creative-director-at-large. The same year she stepped down Bannigan began working for Coddington personally as her assistant.

Before working for Coddington and Vogue she interned at Elle, Zac Posen and JW Anderson. Bannigan is from Dublin, but now is a natural citizen and resides in New York City. She has surrendered her passports to the court.

Her attorney, Michael T. Cornacchia told BuzzFeed that Bannigan has “maintained her innocence.”

“Yvonne is fortunate to have a wonderful family who have provided full support,” he said. “Like Yvonne, they have never wavered in their belief in her innocence.”