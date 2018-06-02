#Fitspo can be a stellar motivator but can also leave you feeling down on your own (rockin’) bod. Excercise is designed to keep you healthy and happy–inside and out. However, it can sometimes feel like you are drowning in photoshopped images of perfectly toned butts and flat tummy teas–so we compiled a list of our favorite fit Instagram ladies who will not only motivate you to break a sweat but keep it body positive along the way!
Kelsey Wells, @kelseywells
Kelsey keeps it fun in her muscle-building workout videos and genuine updates on her own fitness–all while providing tips regarding both physical and mental wellness.
Ali Maffucci, @getinspiralized
View this post on Instagram
took a week off from working out (okay, 9 days) to transition with the nanny being here. I was anxious about it and for some reason, exercise doesn’t help when I’m anxious! now that we’ve found our groove, I hopped back in the saddle (literally!) and did a 30 mnts intervals and arms ride with @robinnyc and I feel like I’m ready to conquer this week! 💪🏼 #workout #healthy #fitness #sweat
This blogger turned fitness Instagrammer is unfiltered with her posts about weight goals, ups and downs and everyday struggles as a new mom trying to stay in shape.
Massy Arias, @massy.arias
View this post on Instagram
[read below and tag a friend who needs this] The journey hasn’t been easy, but everyday I get to see a side of me I’ve never thought I had in me. I don’t workout because I hate my body, I workout because I love it. I workout because it helps my mind stay clear and think positively. It’s helped me find confidence and the pride I should have had for my own body type. The journey to changing your lifestyle is a tough one because it’s a mindset you’ll have to adopt. The mindset of loving who you are, and not hating the body you were born with. Doing it for yourself, and not because you have to fit a standard of beauty. Once you adopt this mindset, you’ll workout for other reasons that will encourage you to embrace yourself and work on being a better version of yourself; not a copy of someone else. I eat healthy because it makes me feel amazing, and also helps my mind stay clear. Eating healthy shouldn’t be about starving yourself, or following trends that are only hindering your health. Once you change your mindset, you’ll never quit! This message goes out to all my #wcw, you my tribe! @mawarriors www.massyarias.com #bodylove #childofGod #ma30day ____________________________________________________________ Cambiar a un estilo de vida sano me salvó la vida. La jornada no ha sido fácil, pero todos los días veo un lado de mí que nunca pensé que tenía dentro de mí. No me ejército porque odio mi cuerpo, me ejercito porque lo amo. Hago ejercicio porque ayuda a que mi mente se mantenga despejada y piense positivamente. Este estilo de vida me ayudó a encontrar la confianza y el orgullo que debería haber tenido para con mi tipo de cuerpo. El cambiar tu estilo de vida es difícil porque es una mentalidad que tendrás que adoptar. La mentalidad de amar lo que eres y no odiar el cuerpo con el que naciste. Haciéndolo por ti mismo, y no porque tengas que encajar en un estándar de belleza. Una vez que adoptes este modo de pensar, entrenarás por otras razones que te animarán a no tirar la toalla y a trabajar para ser una mejor versión de ti mismo; no una copia de otra persona.
Stunning health coach Massy truly kicks ass in the gym and with her inspirational captions about why she loves her body–and how you can too.
Colleen O’Donnell, @cocos_gymsta
View this post on Instagram
Food freedom means ordering a damn pizza and not thinking twice about it😇🙌🍕Vacation is much more enjoyable stress free folks… BELIEVE ME😌😋 ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ Deets because I know y'all are drooling ➡️ crispy thin crust topped with fresh tomato & sauce, roasted onion, eggplant, mushroom, red/green pepper, chicken, goat cheese, and fresh basil 🤤👌YES, even Chris enjoyed a piece but preferred his burger & fries😆🤷♀️ ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ Sending my love to you all on this lovely Easter🐰😌Sorry for the lack of fitness lately – but it hasn't been my first priority🤷♀️😊🍦🍷💃Routine will be back soon!
Colleen, a 21-year-old personal trainer, not only posts delish recipes and booty-toning workouts but is amazingly honest with her followers about her history with an eating disorder and how she has come to embrace food.
Jessamyn Stanley, @mynameisjessamyn
View this post on Instagram
I tend to revel in anger. Especially when it’s justifiable. My anger manifests as a fiery weapon & I gleefully burn away everything in my path. But maybe yoga is supposed to help manage my weapons before I accidentally hurt myself. Digging into Audre Lorde’s “Sister Outsider” for @spirithouse_inc’s Harm Free Book Zone has got me ready to amp on everyone in my life who refuses to admit that they’re complicit in upholding white supremacy. Although, if I’m being completely honest, I’m mostly just angry at myself. Angry that I am complicit in white supremacy. Angry that I officially spent my entire adolescence and young adulthood trying to buy into a system that will never let me in. Angry because, much as I loathe it, I CONTINUE to actively buy into this shit every day. And I think it would be quite easy to never do any analysis of this emotional circuit. But yoga is a hand at the nape of my neck and it’s literally pushing my face into the mirror of truth. And I’m really fucking grateful for that. Because while I’m actually quite happy with my anger (frankly, it arouses me), if I keep lighting everything on fire a bitch will be burned alive. And why you use a perfectly good blaze to burn down your own ship, Jessamyn. #yoga Photo by @justincookphoto Creative Direction by @lisaismyname0
A body-positive yogi with a strong spiritual side, Jessamyn’s account provides both inspiration and contemplation.
Steph Smith, @stephclairesmith
Steph is majorly stylish and super cute. Her bubbly personality shines through her posts–whether she is detailing her workouts, struggles with acne or just having fun.
Kassi Mansfield, @kassimansfield
View this post on Instagram
2 MONTHS POSTPARTUM Not where I want to be Not even close Still healing daily But everyday I’m one step closer And everyday I get to wake up to this perfect little human that my body created Everyday he reminds me of the magic my body is capable of And everyday he reminds me to be kind to my body and to appreciate it for everything it’s done for me This body is mine This body is strong This body is beautiful 💙 #2monthspostpartum #momhaironfleek #yesisaidonfleek #judgeme
A postpartum depression and bulimia survivor, Kassi reminds us that health and fitness are truly about taking the best care of yourself possible.