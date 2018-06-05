VIEW GALLERY

Every June, models, designers, and other members of the fashion community come together to honor American design. The CFDA Awards, which stands for Council of Fashion Designers of America, is considered the most important ceremony in the fashion world.

According to the CFDA website, the awards are “the highest honor in fashion and recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, accessories and emerging talent, as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, positive change, and lifetime achievement.”

The ceremony is often referred to as the Academy Awards of the fashion community and takes place at the Brooklyn Museum. Not only was the venue new this year, but the host was as well. The 2018 ceremony marks the first time that a black woman– Issa Rae– hosted the event.

Some of the notable wins were Naomi Campbell for the Fashion Icon Award, Kim Kardashian for the Influencer Award, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for the Accessory Designer of the Year Award.

But regardless of who was nominated or won awards, everyone showed up to the event in their finest.

Take a look at some of the best outfits of the night!

Issa Rae

The host of the night showed up in a blue off-the-shoulder gown with a sash that says “Every n***a is a star.”

Model Kendall Jenner wore a dress that would make any Muppet jealous.

Lupita Nyong’o

The Black Panther star and her guest looked incredible in Versace.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross, of Black-Ish fame, wore a unique Carolina Herrera gown.

Ciara

Ciara reinvented menswear with her MONSE look.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid proved that the more pattern, the better, in her Versace jumpsuit.

Naomi Campbell

In case anyone was doubting if Campbell deserved the Fashion Icon award, this outfit should quell those uncertainties.

Katherine Langford

The 13 Reasons Why actress looked classy and elegant in her suit.

Kehlani

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjn44TnnWzG/

Kehlani blew the crowd away in her all-yellow ensemble.

Kaia Gerber

Gerber looked young, hip, and fresh in her Alexander Wang outfit.

Winnie Harlow

Harlow looked flawless in Tommy Hilfiger.

Ashley Graham

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjptOPGAmzi/

Graham wore a refined Vera Wang dress.

The celebrities at this year’s CFDA Awards prove that this is the most important event in the fashion industry. With looks that ranged from edgy to classic and bold to neutral, the stars dazzled at the ceremony.