On Monday night Kim Kardashian accepted the first-ever CFDA Influencer award. She won the award for her disruption and power in the fashion industry. “It was maybe seven years ago when I had a publicist, and she asked, what were my goals, what were my dreams? And I said I just wanted to be on the cover of a fashion magazine,” she said during her acceptance speech. “And she said, ‘Let’s (make) some realistic goals because that will never happen.’ And so, of course, I sent her my Vogue cover when it came out. An autographed copy.”

Lots of people in the industry were supportive of the CFDA giving Kardashian an award and acknowledging her influence in the industry. While some models, Doutzen Kroes and Adwoa Aboah, were less than enthusiastic about her award and expressed these frustrations on social media.

Winnie Harlow, another model, posted a photo of her and Kardashian celebrating Kardashian’s award. “One of the realist and most down to earth people in any industry I’ve ever been around, I always Love being around you,” Harlow wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being you. If anyone understands not initially being accepted in an industry you adore like I do, it’s you! And now the Influencer Award at the @cfda‘s?!? No one can ever take that away from you! Keep inspiring woman around the world to be themselves Unapologetically.

Adoah did not agree with Harlow and commented on her congratulatory post asking if this is a joke. “In what world has she inspired women to be themselves?” Adoah questioned. “She is no icon nor an Influencer and I find it completely crazy that anyone would think she was.”

Harlow responded saying that she may not agree with everything Kardashian is done but can’t deny that she has overcome obstacles in the industry to achieve success. “I do think she inspires others to be themselves.. maybe I just want to see the best in people,” Harlow responded. “There are negatives to everything but… she’s a great human being.”

https://twitter.com/supermodeldaiIy/status/1003879695258210304

Adoah wasn’t the only one stunned that Kardashian was receiving so much praise from the fashion world. Vogue shared a photo of Kim on their Instagram congratulating her on the influencer award.

Fans and haters sounded off in the comments because anything Kardashian does or is a part of will receive some backlash. Victoria Secret’s model Kroes went through the comments and liked a handful of negative comments about Kardashian winning the CFDA award.

“I think the award should go to her plastic surgeon?”, “She is not really influencing, just paying magazines like yours to promote her image. What money cannot buy anyways…?” and “@voguemagazine this really disturbs me that this young woman is your choice. With all the influential and powerful women, she’s your choice?! This is a step in the wrong direction” are a few of the comments Kroes liked.

https://twitter.com/supermodeldaiIy/status/1003826333212962817

Kardashian hasn’t publicly responded to the model’s criticism.