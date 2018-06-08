VIEW GALLERY

Kourtney Kardashian is arguably the healthiest Kardashian-Jenner. Her diet is super clean, she is gluten-free and eats mostly organic foods. She loves a good health shot and vitamins. But one thing she loves even more is her detox water.

Kourtney’s detox water is fairly simple. She posted the recipe on her app and boasts that the detox water will help sedate hunger, increase your metabolism and detox your body.

Her detox water is infused with a cucumber, a lime, a lemon, ginger and mint leaves. “Studies show that drinking 8 to 12 ounces of filtered water with fresh lemon first thing in the morning helps jump-start your metabolism and detox your body,” the mom of three shared on her app. “Meanwhile, mint and ginger are effective in keeping your immune system strong.”

“When I make this water, the fresh flavors taste so good that I end up drinking even more throughout my day!” Kourtney claims.

The recipe is only supposed to take five minutes to make. You simply infuse the water with half a cucumber, half a lemon, fresh ginger root, a whole lime, 10-12 mint leave and a pinch of salt.

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian has promoted an appetite suppressant. Her sister Kim Kardashian was recently under fire for promoting appetite suppressing lollipops on her Instagram. Kim received so much backlash that she hid the paid advertisement from her feed. About a day later she reactivated her post from her archives.

Kourtney doesn’t specify how much of her detox water to drink or what to eat along with it. If you eat anything at all. If anything her detox water sounds like really good infused water.