In August 2017 model Chloe Ayling went to what she believed was a photo shoot in Milan and instead was kidnapped and almost sold into the sex slavery. Ayling was quickly met with media doubting her story, but her then alleged kidnapper, Lukasz Herba was sentenced to 16 years in prison for abduction and trying to receive ransom money over Ayling.

The Guardian reports that prosecutors said Herba drugged Ayling with ketamine when she arrived at a photo shoot in Milan. She was then put into a canvas bag and brought to a farmhouse in the Piedmont region. She was handcuffed to furniture for the first night in the farmhouse.

Ayling was held captive in the farmhouse for six days until Herba brought her to the British consulate in Milan. When Ayling first reported what happened to her to the police she said that Herba was planning on selling her to be a sex slave if her agent didn’t pay a ransom. But when he found out Ayling was a mom they said she wouldn’t sell for as much as “returned her” to the consulate. His brother Michal helped him kidnap Ayling.

“This has been an incredible burden on her shoulders for the last year in the face of media criticism of her motivation, and this is vindication – her story is true,” her agent, Adrian Sington said. “It’s hard if you’re being painted in the press as a liar, and now she’s able to be able to say: ‘I know it’s a bizarre story but it’s a true one.’”

Herba claimed that Ayling was in on the kidnapping and agreed to the scheme to help boost her career. Herba said he was in love with her and they came up with this abduction scheme together to help with her financial difficulties.

The prosecutor, Paolo Storari said that Herba had invested over almost $11,800 into this fake kidnapping scheme. Storari noted that it was unrealistic that Herba would spend that kind of money for a fake kidnapping that he knew he wouldn’t profit off of. Storari also noted that Herba purchased ski masks, which the kidnappers were wearing. Herba also made sure his brother cleaned the trunk of their car thoroughly so Ayling’s DNA would be gone.

Herba will spend the next 16 years behind bars, meanwhile Italian prosecutors are trying to extradite his brother from Britain.