Adriana Lima, the longest-running Victoria’s Secret Angel of all time, is turning 37 today. Lima has modeled for Victoria’s Secret since 1999 and has been a spokesmodel for Maybelline since 2003.

When Lima was 15, she won Ford’s “Supermodel of Brazil” competition and moved onto the “Supermodel of the World” competition which landed her a deal with Elite Model Management.

For the last few years, Lima has been the second-highest-paid model in the world. She has appeared on the cover of magazines like Vogue and Marie Claire and has walked in shows for designers like Marc Jacobs and Vera Wang.

Lima has also made a name for herself by appearing in Super Bowl commercials. Her Victoria’s Secret ad was the most-watched commercial during the 2008 Super Bowl. In 2012, she became the only person to ever star in two separate commercials during the game.

Additionally, Lima has pursued acting. She has guest starred in various movies and television shows including How I Met Your Mother, The Follow (2001) and Ugly Betty. As of 2017, she has been the host and executive producer of the competition show American Beauty Stars.

Although she has ventured into other industries, she is best known for her modeling. According to a study conducted in 2017, Lima was labeled “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel” because she receives the most total likes and comments on social media. This should come as no surprise once we look at her Instagram posts below!

Lima never turns down an opportunity to look elegant, and her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is proof of that.

One of Lima’s most recognizable features– her piercing blue eyes– are on full display in this shot.

Lima proves that even when she’s exercising, she’s still one of the most beautiful models.

Another incredible outfit which Lima blessed her followers with was her appearance at the 2017 Academy Awards.

In addition to being one of the most successful models of all time, Lima is a mother too! She loves to post about her two children on her Instagram.

Lima blew everyone away at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Adriana Lima’s Instagram is emblematic of her everlasting beauty. Celebrate her birthday today by scrolling through her pictures!