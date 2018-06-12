The weather is warming up fast so before you arrive at your next date night with your summer fling, check out our favorite ‘dos that will keep you cool all summer long.
Double French Braid Bun
This bun appears super complex but is actually pretty simple. Plus, it’s perfect for a hot summer wedding or just a family dinner.
Dutch Mohawk Fishtail Braid
This edgier look keeps your hair off your neck so you stay as cool as you look.
French Braid Bottom Topknot
Cute in the front, even cuter in the back!
Pigtail Buns
You can make your buns high for the Coachella-popular “space buns” or low for a slightly toned down version but either this is great for taming frizz.
Topsy Ponytail
Somehow both a little messy and a little dressy.
Inside-out French Braids
This twist on the classic French braid is a hit-especially if you have multiple colors in your hair.
Ariana High Ponytail
Ariana rocked this look for years for a reason, it’s head-turning and super fun to swish your hair around when dancing!
French Braid Ponytail
Like the Dutch Mohawk FIshtail Braid, this look has a slight edge but is still versatile and effeminate.