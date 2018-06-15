VIEW GALLERY

It seems nowadays everyone has a blog. Blogging is huge and we look to our favorite bloggers for new trends and for fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips. We also look to celebrities for that. Here are some celebrities with lifestyle blogs to share their fashion, beauty, and wellness tips with us!

Rosie Huntington Whitely

Rosie just came out with her beauty blog, Rose Inc. Though she has said it’s not a blog, but more so a conversation about the beauty industry, it shares all her tricks and tips with us. Be sure to check it out for Rosie’s hair, beauty and skincare tips along with insight from industry professionals!

Lo Bosworth

Lo’s blog is called The Lo Down so props for that clever name. Catch her blog for beauty, lifestyle, recipes and wellness tips!

Jamie Chung

Actress, Jamie Chung has a blog called What the Chung? She shares beauty, lifestyle, karma and travel tips on her blog!

Lauren Conrad

Hills alum, Lauren Conrad was on the first actresses to start a blog. Her blog is truly lifestyle with everything fashion, beauty, wellness, cooking, decorating, family and fitness!

Whitney Port

Another Hills alum with a blog! Whitney Port also has a lifestyle blog with fashion, lifestyle, health and beauty! Check out her outfit posts!

Morgan Stewart

This Rich Kids of Beverly Hills castmate has her own blog called Boobs and Loubs. It’s seriously worth a look because she does killer OOTDs.

Katie Maloney

Katie from Vanderpump Rules has a blog called Pucker and Pout where she shares beauty, wellness and lifestyle tips. She shares all her makeup so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for something she wore on the show.