VIEW GALLERY

Traveling alone or even the idea of traveling alone can definitely be scary and intimidating. The only person to rely on is yourself and you might not even know what to do sometimes. However, the experience of being able to travel all on your own and do whatever you wanna do is one of the most freeing feelings in the world. Some people are hesitant mainly because they aren’t sure where to go. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best places to travel if you are or planning to travel alone.

Marrakesh, Morocco

Morocco is a country filled with beautiful architecture and art everywhere you look. Marrakesh is filled with tons of Moroccan culture from food, clothes, and great affordable places to stay. You will definitely be thrown into a whole new world.

Big Sur, California

If you are into hiking and camping, then the Big Sur in California is definitely the place for you. With breathtaking views and heights, it will leave a special place in your heart. Many have called it majestic while being a fantastic place to simply unwind.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

Seville, Spain

Known as a fun-loving and hospitable place, Seville in Spain is filled with a large social community. Seville has an amazing culture and history with a lot fewer tourists than in Barcelona and Madrid that can sometimes get in the way of your travels. The less-crowded beautiful city is definitely one worth exploring.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

One of the most loved cities in the world, Amsterdam is booming with people wanting to escape and have fun. If being completely alone worries you, then don’t fret, Amsterdam is known for its highly active social life where you can meet other travelers! Filled with beautiful canals, historic buildings, and the colorful free-spirited atmosphere is definitely worth looking into.

Cape Town, South Africa

One of the most beautiful cities in the world, and affordable, experiencing Cape Town in South Africa is something you cannot find anywhere else. Its a flourishing wine region with gorgeous coastlines and an amazing art scene. Its a scenic adventure waiting to be taken.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

Toronto, Canada

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj9rHS9nxpL/?tagged=torontophoto

An alternate and calmer version of New York City, Toronto is Canada’s largest cities with so much to do. From amazing places to shop to its unforgettable food, it’s without a doubt one of the most amazing cities you could ever visit.

Bangkok, Thailand

A city that pretty much has everything you could ever want. Bangkok, Thailand is filled with diverse personalities and people. From crowded streets filled with people and shops to beautiful temples filled with art and culture, it has everything you might ever need in a traveling experience.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is one of the most well known US city for its rich culture that can be dated back centuries ago. With cobblestone streets, dive bars, active nightlife, and art everywhere you look, its a city like no other. If you’re lucky enough to go during Mardi Gras, then it’s an even heightened experience of the small city in Louisiana.

—-ADVERTISEMENT—-

Paris, France

Known as the city of love, Paris, France is a city filled with travelers, culture, and art. Paris has one of the world’s best museums enriched with classic art. There are tons of deals for museum tours and cheap places to stay so you can splurge on any spending at the beautiful shops. Take your time and take in all that Paris has to offer you.

Queenstown, New Zealand

One of the most stunning lakeside towns filled with different adventures. Depending on what time of the year you go, Queenstown offers everything from skiing, white water rafting, parasailing, and bungee jumping. The streets of the town are welcoming and safe for any person visiting. This quiet yet thrill seeking town is one that might be the one perfect for you to take a peek at.

What are some of YOUR favorite places? Hope to see some Instagram posts of YOU at these places this summer!