Supposedly Cardi B and Offset have been married since last year! TMZ found a marriage license from September 20, 2017 in Fulton County, Georgia with the rappers given names, Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar. The marriage license says the two rappers were married on September 20, which means the two were married before Offset publicly proposed to Cardi.

Fans started to speculate that the two were married already when Offset called Cardi “his wife” at the BET Awards on June 24. The rap group he’s a part of, Migos won Best Group and his speech was brief. “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours.”

https://twitter.com/beyoncecardib/status/1011223839202824192

Cardi and Offset made their relationship public in February 2017. Offset publicly proposed to Cardi on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse show in Philidelphia in October. The 8-carat teardrop ring is a head turner. But according to the marriage license they were already married when Offset proposed.

Pregnancy rumors began to swirl at the beginning of the year. Fans were speculating that Cardi was with child after a video of her in a tight dress was posted. A fan asked her if she had a Kylie Jenner secret to which Cardi responded, “No b—h I’m just getting fat. Let me “fat” in peace.”

Cardi eventually confirmed her pregnancy in April when she performed on Saturday Night Live. She wore a tight white Christian Siriano gown that highlighted her baby bump. Cardi’s due date is fast approaching. She’s expected to give birth in early July.

Cardi told New York Magazine in January of this year that her redding will be all red, her favorite color. “The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red,” she said.

In that same interview, she also said that her bridesmaids will be wearing suits and her dress will cost $50,000.

Maybe the two eloped and didn’t have an extravagant wedding party and ceremony, which is what they are planning on doing. What do you think?

Update

Cardi has confirmed that she and Offset are married. She confirmed the news in a lengthy Twitter post. In her post, she said that she and Offset woke up one day and decided to tie to the knot. It was just them, the wedding official and Cardi’s cousin present.

She said that Offset proposed after they secretly wed because he knew that Cardi wanted a big wedding and that special proposal moment. It sounds super sweet.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018