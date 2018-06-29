Chances are you’ve heard of the farm-to-table movement in restaurants but you might be unfamiliar with the new farm-to-face beauty trend.
Similar to the food movement, farm-to-face beauty is all about fresh, natural ingredients. More and more customers are looking for transparency when they’re buying makeup, meaning they want to know where their products are coming from.
Some companies that are pioneering the farm-to-face beauty trend like Tata Harper emphasize locally sourced ingredients. Tata Harper has a factory on their farm so that all of the production happens at the same place, ensuring maximum freshness.
Here are some of the best farm-to-face companies and products.
Kypris Beauty
Our Serums are Botanical emulsions made to be mixed and matched for your desired results. These unique formulas are created with technologies from green science to harness Nature’s potency and deliver your specific skin care desires. Our beloved Moonlight Catalyst is our herbal alternative to retinols that helps to gently refine skin’s appearance as you slumber. Our beloved Clearing Serum supports cosmetic balance, perfect for those who suffer from blemish prone or oily skin. Use them together or on their own. Just make sure you use them regularly and preferably with a Beauty Elixir. . . . #KYPRISbeauty #KYPRIS #greenskincare #greenbeauty #cleanbeauty #naturalskincare #naturalbeauty #cleanskincare #veganbeauty #veganskincare #glutenfreebeauty #crueltyfreebeauty #crueltyfreeskincare
Tata Harper
@stellamccartney’s spring 2019 collection called for naturally glowing skin. Just how we like it ✨ Follow along on our Instagram stories to get the look at home. #greenyourbeautyroutine Step 1: Nourishing Oil Cleanser. Use on dry skin to dissolve all makeup and impurities. Step 2: The Glow Getter. Double cleanse with the Regenerating Cleanser and layer the Resurfacing Mask directly on top. Leave for about 15 minutes and then rinse off! Step 3: Hydrating Floral Essence. Saturate your skin with essence! This helps your serum penetrate deeper. Step 4: Resurfacing Serum. Our newest starter serum for major glow ✨ Step 5: Repairative Moisturizer // Illuminating Moisturizer. Choose either depending on if you want an added dose of diamond dust 💎 Step 6: Be True. The final touch! Lips need hydrating too 💚 Model: @barbarakovats Makeup: @michele__magnani Hair: @antoinettebeenders Nails: @kurebazaar
African Botanics
FLEURS D’AFRIQUE // From a world of truly wild and remote locations far from civilization and light pollution, in the southern hemisphere of Africa, there is an eternal beauty that resists all time. Rare night blooms, African bush and desert plants that have adapted to survive the challenges of their environment are harnessed and captured with a potent concentration of highly advanced marine biotechnology that is packed with age defying, anti-inflammatory, soothing and healing properties.
Jurlique
Farmacy
"GREEN CLEAN 🌿 – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I used to swear by Clinique’s ‘Take The Day Off’ cleansing balm, until I started using this one from Farmacy. Although they are very similar products, I seem to love this one more. – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It has a very subtle scent to it which I appreciate because I have sensitive skin. A little bit of product goes a long way, so it lasts quite a long time. – ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Just like it says, this balm completely melts away all of my makeup. Even my stubborn liquid lipstick, full coverage foundation, and waterproof mascara. EVERYTHING in just a matter of seconds. All I do is take a dime sized amount in my hands, rub it onto the makeup, and remove it all with a wet washcloth. I never have any traces of makeup left behind, no greasy residue, just a clean feeling face." 🌱 📷: @beautywith.alisha
Odacité
BRING AVENTURINE POWER TO YOUR LIPS ⠀ ⠀ Use this Lip Serum any time your pout needs extra rejuvenation and firmness. Add it to your night routine for soft, lush (and lucky) morning lips 💋 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #YourLipsAreInLuck #Aventurine #CrystalHealing #LipSerum #SummerLips #OdaciteSkincare #ToHealthandBeauty⠀