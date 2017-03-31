We all understand the importance of fully taking off our makeup each night. We’ve been reminded by our mothers and favorite magazines about making sure not to leave our layers of eyeshadow and mascara on while we sleep, no matter how exhausted we are. After nights out, some of us may resort to makeup wipes if we’re too lazy to do anything else. Or, you may just stick with your typical water and cleanser routine. But how effective are they?

Some cleansers work better in removing makeup and grime, but you may still wake up with some residue, especially if you use waterproof products. I, for one, know how meticulous I am about removing my makeup each night. After using a cleanser — sometimes two rounds — I pat my face dry and usually use q-tips to clean up anything remaining. But in the morning, I almost always still find a bit of product under my eyes. In short, I need to know what makeup remover Mulan has on her sleeves.

That’s where double cleansing comes in. You may have heard about the effectiveness of using oil in your makeup routine, especially coconut oil. But, if you have oily skin, it may end up doing more harm than good in using an oil that’s not specifically made for cleansing. With Clean It Zero Purity and Clean It Zero Classic by BANILA CO, you can say goodbye to waking up with last night’s heavy duty eyeliner.

So how does the double cleanse method work? Using an oil cleanser ensures that you’re luring out SPF, makeup, and pollutants. What differentiates these products from other versions is that it comes in solid form. Scoop a small amount and rub it into dry skin for it to melt into a silky balm. It may be a little uncomfortable at first, as you’re first adding it to dry skin, but you can immediately see how all of the makeup leaves every corner of your skin. Add some lukewarm water and pat dry.

For the second step, follow up by using your usual water-based cleanser to get rid of any remaining dirt. It doesn’t leave behind any residue and it doesn’t strip your skin of any natural moisture. If you have oily skin and are apprehensive about adding more oil, rest easy knowing that oil cleansers with this specific purpose can help get rid of acne as they’re fully cleaning your complexion to help prevent future breakouts.

The Purity version is better suited for those who suffer from redness or skin sensitivities while the Classic version works on other skin types. Removing makeup is a vital step in any nighttime routine, especially for long-term benefits, and these two products help simplify that process.