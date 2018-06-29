VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashians have reportedly cut ties with one of their longtime makeup artists Joyce Bonelli after almost a decade. A source told Us Weekly that “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore,” the insider says. “She hasn’t worked for them for months.”

But the Kardashians and Bonelli have been friends for years, before they were uber famous, so what happened? The source told the gossip magazine that the split was purely professional and amicable. “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore,” the source said.

Even though the source claims that there is no bad blood between the Kardashians and Bonelli the family unfollowed the makeup artist on Instagram. Despite the famous family unfollowing Bonelli she still posted a photo for Khloe Kardashian’s birthday, which no one from the family liked or commented on.

In February Bonelli posted a collage of Kim Kardashian in Fulani braids from her Bo Derek inspired photo shoot and a photo from a 2013 shoot the two did together with Kim in similar braids. In the caption she wrote that she was jealous she didn’t get hired to do the makeup on the recent shoot. Kim didn’t like or commented on the photo and neither did any other Kardashian.

Switching up makeup artists or stylists isn’t out of the norm for celebrities because their image is everything. But still, completely cutting off ties with someone that you’ve known professionally for a decade is a little strange.

The Kardashians rotate makeup artists, but they have a few go-to ones. Kylie Jenner‘s regular makeup artist is Ariel Tejada. Tejada sometimes does Kim’s makeup as well. Kendall Jenner regularly works with Mary Phillips. Kim’s go-to makeup artist is Mario Dedivanovic. The two even collaborated on a makeup collection for Kim’s KKW Beauty line.

The situation with Bonelli is similar to when the Kardashians stopped working with their former longtime stylist Monica Rose in 2017. Original reporting of the split said it was professional and amicable, but the family unfollowed her on Instagram. Then Page Six reported that Khloe may be suing Rose for reasons unknown.

When Kim was on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live he asked about the split. Kim said she hasn’t worked with Rose in four years because Kanye got her a new team of stylists. She wouldn’t dish on why Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all stopped working with Rose. The reason for the seemingly bad blood has remained unknown.

Maybe something more happened between the Kardashians and Bonelli than the source is saying. One glance at Bonelli’s Instagram and you’d think that the Kardashians were still her clients.